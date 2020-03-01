Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Mystery elbow ailment expected to land Angels’ Griffin Canning on injured list

Angels pitcher Griffin Canning at a Wednesday spring training game in Phoenix.
Angels pitcher Griffin Canning works against a Dodgers batter during the first inning of a spring training game Wednesday in Phoenix.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
March 1, 2020
11:14 AM
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

Griffin Canning, one of the projected anchors of the Angels’ starting rotation, is expected to start the season on the injured list, manager Joe Maddon said Sunday.

Canning complained of elbow stiffness after his lone Cactus League start on Wednesday. Five days later, Maddon said, the Angels’ medical staff has been unable to determine the source of the discomfort. He said the issue could be centered on a ligament within the elbow or on the joint itself.

Canning was scheduled to throw Saturday to help provide information that could determine a diagnosis, but Maddon said Canning “wasn’t feeling up to speed.” As a result, Maddon said, testing and consultation with specialists will continue this week.


The injury meant the Angels needed to identify two starters to complete a rotation beyond Andrew Heaney, Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran. Shohei Ohtani is expected to rejoin the rotation in mid-May. Until then, the Angels will rarely need a fifth starter because they have seven days off in the first seven weeks of the season.

Maddon identified Matt Andriese, Jaime Barria, Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez as candidates. Andriese, 30, is a veteran swingman who nonetheless did not make a start for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

Barria and Sandoval are 23 years old, and Suarez is 22.

“These are really good names,” Maddon said. “These are definitely, absolutely major league pitcher names. It’s just a matter of, is this the right time.”


None fared well as replacements in the Angels’ injury-riddled rotation last season: Barria posted an earned-run average of 6.42, with Sandoval at 5.03 and Suarez at 7.11.

“Obviously, they had a hard time,” Maddon said. “But that moment where they got their butts kicked a little bit may benefit them a lot going into this season.”

Angels
Bill Shaikin
Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.
