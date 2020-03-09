Justin Upton hits his first home run of the spring in Angels’ loss to Indians

The Angels lost to the Cleveland Indians 11-10 on Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

AT THE PLATE: Left fielder Justin Upton had two hits, including his first home run of the spring. ... David Fletcher played center field for the first time in his career and nearly hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning but the wind did not carry the ball over the fence. He settled for an RBI double that scored Luis Rengifo. . . . Catcher Jason Castro counted a double among his two hits.

ON THE MOUND: Opening day starter Andrew Heaney gave up four runs on five hits, including three singles to open the third inning. He struck out three in 2 2/3 innings. . . . Right-hander Jaime Barria, vying for a spot in the rotation, served up three home runs. He entered the game with a 0.00 ERA in nine innings. . . . “It’s hard to evaluate pitching on either side today,” manager Joe Maddon said. “The ball was flying.”

EXTRA BASES: Does Maddon think Fletcher, generously listed at 5-foot-9, can rob an opponent of a home run? Maddon considered the range of his super utility man: “Proper technique against a wall that’s not too tall, he can do it. It all comes down to technique. He’s a great athlete. I think he can do anything on the baseball field. I think he can catch. I don’t think he’d be, no pun intended, a short reliever. But on the field, I think if you give him a challenge, he’ll figure it out.”

UP NEXT: The Angels will travel to Peoria to face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 1 p.m. PST. Dylan Bundy is scheduled to start. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.

