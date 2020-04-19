Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels distribute more than $1 million to stadium workers per agreement with MLB

Angels manager Joe Maddon, right, speaks with Angels owner Arte Moreno during spring training in Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 13.
Angels manager Joe Maddon, right, speaks with Angels owner Arte Moreno during spring training in Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 13.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
April 19, 2020
4:35 PM
Share

Game-day employees who have been out of work amid the coronavirus outbreak received some relief from the Angels this week.

The team provided more than $1 million in financial assistance to workers who would have staffed games at Angel Stadium this season — not only those contracted by the Angels but also the concession, janitorial and security staffers employed by third parties. The one-time payments were based upon factors such as hours worked, job duties and pay rate.

“We hope this will provide some measure of assistance to these important members of our team until the season begins,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said in a statement Sunday.

Angels
Joe Maddon urges Latinos to heed coronavirus limits through MLB friends
Albert Pujols and Carlos Pena remind us to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak
Angels
Joe Maddon urges Latinos to heed coronavirus limits through MLB friends
Angels manager Joe Maddon recruited Albert Pujols, Carlos Peña and Tino Martinez to help stem the coronavirus crisis in his Pennsylvania hometown.
Advertisement

Every major league team had committed $1 million March 17 to provide financial assistance to game-day workers. The assistance pledge was designed to help employees hired by the team, a league official said in late March, but teams were not restricted in how they used the money or how much financial support they offered.

It took about a month for those who work at Angel Stadium to receive compensation. The Dodgers have not said how they would distribute payments to their game-day employees.

AngelsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Maria Torres
Follow Us
Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement