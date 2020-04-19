Angels distribute more than $1 million to stadium workers per agreement with MLB

Game-day employees who have been out of work amid the coronavirus outbreak received some relief from the Angels this week.

The team provided more than $1 million in financial assistance to workers who would have staffed games at Angel Stadium this season — not only those contracted by the Angels but also the concession, janitorial and security staffers employed by third parties. The one-time payments were based upon factors such as hours worked, job duties and pay rate.

“We hope this will provide some measure of assistance to these important members of our team until the season begins,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said in a statement Sunday.

Every major league team had committed $1 million March 17 to provide financial assistance to game-day workers. The assistance pledge was designed to help employees hired by the team, a league official said in late March, but teams were not restricted in how they used the money or how much financial support they offered.

It took about a month for those who work at Angel Stadium to receive compensation. The Dodgers have not said how they would distribute payments to their game-day employees.