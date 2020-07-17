Astros to be spared fans’ scorn over cheating because stadiums will be empty
Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks was beginning to warm to the Houston Astros last July, his conversations with them at the All-Star game in Cleveland humanizing several players whose on-field theatrics had irritated him in the past.
But his burgeoning respect for a team that averaged nearly 104 victories and won two American League pennants and one World Series title in the past three years was replaced by utter disdain when the Astros were found to have used an illegal sign-stealing scheme throughout their 2017 championship season.
“There were a lot of guys on that team I didn’t like, and then I spoke to them at the All-Star game, and I actually enjoyed talking to them a lot,” Hendriks said at the team’s Mesa, Ariz., spring training facility in March. “Then this comes out over the offseason, and it’s like, now, I can’t even look them in the eye and have any respect for them.”
The Astros incurred a winter’s worth of wrath for their cheating scandal, which led to the firing of manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, and they were expected to be shunned by fellow players and taunted and verbally abused by fans in visiting parks throughout this season.
Then came the coronavirus, which shut down baseball in March, pushed the start of a 60-game season to late July and forced teams to begin play in empty stadiums, sparing the Astros of fans’ scorn.
“Oh, I’m sure this may have caused things to dissipate,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said, when asked if the virus took the Astros off the hook. “The primary action probably would have been via fans in crowded ballparks, where it might have been more difficult [for them].”
Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons was mad at the Astros in March, admitting it would be awkward to face them this season.
“Your perception of them changes,” Simmons said then. “It’s like any relationship. If someone cheats on you or does something wrong to you, it’s going to affect you, and you don’t really know how you’re going to react to them face-to-face.”
One pandemic and four baseball-less months later, his resentment toward the Astros has eased.
“At first, I was really upset about it — honestly, I wanted them to feel the fans getting on them,” Simmons said this week. “But eventually, I guess I forgave them. I kind of let go of that.
“You just hope it doesn’t happen again, because you want to play on an even field and play the sport the way it’s meant to be played, so we can actually see who’s the better team at the end of the season.”
Opposing pitchers with long memories might try to exact revenge by throwing at the Astros, and rules this season strictly prohibiting fights could shield them from Houston batters charging the mound.
“I don’t worry about that until it happens,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said on a video conference call. “If somebody is still mad about that, they’re holding a grudge for a long, long time.”
Players who come within six feet of an opponent to engage in altercations “are subject to immediate ejection and discipline, including fines and suspensions,” according to the 2020 operations manual.
Baker, who has spent almost five decades in the game as a player and manager, doesn’t believe that will be a deterrent.
“If you’re that mad or you have a short fuse, a rule is not going to stop you,” said 71-year-old Baker. “You know, boys will be boys. You hope it doesn’t happen, but we’re coming into the dog days of August before we’ve played any games. It’s hot. There will probably be [altercations]. I just hope it doesn’t happen to us.”
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Teams listed in predicted order of finish
HOUSTON ASTROS
2019 | 107-55, 1st in West
Last year in playoffs | 2019
Despite the loss of pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Yankees and the firing of manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal, the Astros are loaded. A lineup that had an MLB-record .495 slugging percentage last year is deep and dangerous, and two aces remain at the top of the rotation in Justin Verlander, who is healthy after March groin surgery, and Zack Greinke, who went 8-1 with a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts after his 2019 trade from Arizona.
LINEUP
CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
DH Yordan Alvarez
1B Yuli Gurriel
LF Michael Brantley
RF Josh Reddick
C Martin Maldonado
ROTATION
RH Justin Verlander
RH Zack Greinke
RH Lance McCullers Jr.
RH Jose Urquidy
RH Josh James
SETUP
RH Ryan Pressly
CLOSER
Roberto Osuna
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
2019 | 97-65, 2nd in West
Last year in playoffs | 2019
The A’s may have baseball’s best infield defense, with Gold Glove winners Matt Chapman and Matt Olson. A healthy Sean Manaea, who went 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in five September starts after missing most of 2019 because of shoulder surgery, and the return of Frankie Montas, who was 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA when he was hit with an 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension in June 2019, boost a strong rotation.
LINEUP
SS Marcus Semien
LF Robbie Grossman
3B Matt Chapman
DH Khris Davis
1B Matt Olson
RF Stephen Piscotty
CF Ramon Laureano
2B Tony Kemp
C Sean Murphy
ROTATION
RH Mike Fiers
LH Sean Manaea
RH Frankie Montas
LH A.J. Puk
RH Chris Bassitt
SETUP
RH Joakim Soria
CLOSER
RH Liam Hendriks
ANGELS
2019 | 72-90, 4th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2014
A potent lineup featuring three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, 2019 postseason hero Anthony Rendon and slugger Shohei Ohtani should score runs in bunches. The return of a healthy Keynan Middleton (Tommy John surgery in 2018) adds another power arm to a deep bullpen. But will the offense and relief corps be enough to compensate for a thin rotation likely to open without veteran right-hander Julio Teheran?
LINEUP
2B Tommy La Stella
CF Mike Trout
DH Shohei Ohtani
3B Anthony Rendon
LF Justin Upton
1B Albert Pujols
SS Andrelton Simmons
RF Brian Goodwin
C Jason Castro
ROTATION
LH Andrew Heaney
RH Dylan Bundy
RH Shohei Ohtani
RH Griffin Canning
RH Matt Andriese
RH Jaime Barria
SETUP
RH Keynan Middleton
CLOSER
RH Hansel Robles
TEXAS RANGERS
2019 | 78-84, 3rd in West
Last year in playoffs | 2016
New Globe Life Field, with its retractable roof and deeper outfield dimensions, should be more pitcher-friendly than Texas’ old stadium — good news for a rotation that added two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber in a trade from Cleveland. Third baseman Todd Frazier is a nice addition to the offense, but the bullpen is too thin for Texas to compete for a playoff spot.
LINEUP
DH Shin-Soo Choo
SS Elvis Andrus
LF Willie Calhoun
RF Joey Galllo
CF Danny Santana
3B Todd Frazier
2B Rougned Odor
C Robinson Chirinos
1B Ronald Guzman
ROTATION
RH Lance Lynn
LH Mike Minor
RH Corey Kluber
RH Kyle Gibson
RH Jordan Lyles
SETUP
RH Rafael Montero
CLOSER
RH Jose Leclerc
SEATTLE MARINERS
2019 | 68-94, 5th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2001
Top pitching prospects Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Emerson Hancock, dynamic outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic, who has impressed with his power and defense in intrasquad games, and potential rookie-of-the-year candidate Kyle Lewis give the perennially rebuilding Mariners hope for the future. But the present still looks bleak for a franchise that has had three winning seasons in 10 years.
LINEUP
2B Shed Long
1B Evan White
3B Kyle Seager
RF Kyle Lewis
DH Dan Vogelbach
C Tom Murphy
SS J.P. Crawford
LF Jake Fraley
CF Mallex Smith
ROTATION
LH Marco Gonzales
LH Yusei Kikuchi
RH Kendall Graveman
LH Justus Sheffield
RH Taijuan Walker
SETUP
RH Carl Edwards Jr.
CLOSER
RH Austin Adams
