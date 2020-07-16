Unseating the Dodgers from atop the NL West would take strength opponents lack

Strap in for the National League West Division’s crazy race for second place. In baseball’s most lopsided division, it might be the most compelling storyline during this pandemic-shortened season.

The Dodgers, of course, are the heavy favorites to repeat as division champions for the eighth year in a row. Fangraphs projections have them winning the division by five games (the equivalent of almost 15 in a normal season). In Las Vegas sportsbooks, no other MLB club comes close to the Dodgers’ division-winning odds.

Most pundits make it sound as if the NL West’s other four teams will be driving go-karts while Dave Roberts’ squad speeds away in a Maserati. Entering the season, no obvious challenger is visible in the rear view mirror.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, last year’s runners-up, are somewhere between a rebuild and a restock, fielding a balanced lineup that has managed winning records in three consecutive seasons but lacking the firepower that might be necessary to keep pace with LA.

The San Diego Padres enter the season re-energized, adding outfielder Tommy Pham to a Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado-led lineup that has turned the perennial bottom-dwellers into a dark-horse contender.

The Colorado Rockies are in need of a reset after last season’s unforeseen flameout, as the team followed up a promising 2018 campaign (one that included taking the Dodgers to a 163rd game) with a 91-loss dud and discord between star third baseman Nolan Arenado and the front office.

Then there are the San Francisco Giants, who are embarking upon a total renovation without their three-time World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy (who retired after last season), staff ace Madison Bumgarner (who signed with the Diamondbacks in free agency) and fan favorite catcher Buster Posey (who is sitting out this season for safety concerns after he and his wife adopted twins).

While those absences are all but certain to sink the Giants to bottom of the standings, the division’s middle three teams are hoping to take advantage of the unpredictability presented by a 60-game schedule.

The Rockies likely would need the most help to be competitive. Arenado and all-star teammates Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon create a dangerous spine in the lineup, but there is little proven secondary muscle. That became a point of contention this offseason between Arenado, who is entering the second-year of an eight-year, $260 million contract, and general manager Jeff Bridich, with the five-time all-star reportedly frustrated at the team’s failure to add more depth.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have plenty of veteran contributors, including the offseason signing of former Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun. Infielder Ketel Marte emerged as an all-star last season and the team added Bumgarner to its rotation after trading Zack Greinke at last year’s trade deadline. But they’ve yet to recapture the highs of 2017, when Paul Goldschmidt (now with the St. Louis Cardinals) led the club to a win in the wild-card game before being swept by the Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Padres, meanwhile, haven’t been to the postseason since 2006, the division’s longest drought by a decade (the Giants’ last appearance was in 2016). But they might have the pieces to push for a playoff spot and make a run at unseating the Dodgers. Tatis Jr. is a tantalizing 21-year-old shortstop who hit .317 with 22 home runs as a rookie last season. Machado, the former Dodger entering season No. 2 of a 10-year deal, has five consecutive 30-home run seasons. Pham, acquired in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, hits with power and runs well. The rotation is anchored by fast-rising 24-year-old Chris Paddack and the experienced Garrett Richards, and the bullpen led by closer Kirby Yates is considered one of the strongest in baseball.

Then again, only the Dodgers have won the division since 2012. Few believe this season will be any different.

Dodgers

2019 | 106-56, 1st in West

Last year in playoffs | 2019

The offseason acquisition of former American League MVP Mookie Betts only further cements the Dodgers’ status as NL favorites. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder will team up with reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger and a top-heavy rotation led by Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler. The bullpen remains the team’s biggest question after closer Kenley Jansen’s 2019 struggles.

LINEUP

RF: Mookie Betts

1B: Max Muncy

3B: Justin Turner

CF: Cody Bellinger

SS: Corey Seager

LF: AJ Pollock

DH: Joc Pederson

C: Will Smith

2B: Gavin Lux

ROTATION

LH: Clayton Kershaw

RH: Walker Buehler

LH: Julio Urias

LH: Alex Wood

RH: Ross Stripling

SETUP

RH: Pedro Báez

RH: Joe Kelly

CLOSER

RH: Kenley Jansen

San Diego Padres

2019 | 70-92, 5th in West

Last year in playoffs | 2006

Outfielder Tommy Pham joins a star-studded lineup headlined by Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer. Young players will be relied upon, including outfielder Trent Grisham, 23, catcher Francisco Mejia, 24, and starting pitcher Chris Paddack, 24, who emerged as one of baseball’s most promising young arms last season. All-Star closer Kirby Yates returns after recording an MLB-best 41 saves.

LINEUP

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr.

LF: Tommy Pham

3B: Manny Machado

1B: Eric Hosmer

RF: Wil Myers

DH: Josh Naylor

CF: Trent Grisham

2B: Jurickson Profar

C: Francisco Mejia

ROTATION

RH: Chris Paddack

RH: Garrett Richards

RH: Zach Davies

LH: Joey Lucchesi

RH: Dinelson Lamet

SETUP

RH: Emilio Pagan

LH: Drew Pomeranz

CLOSER

RH: Kirby Yates

Arizona Diamondbacks

2019 | 85-77, 2nd in West

Last year in playoffs | 2017

Madison Bumgarner joins the division’s only team other than the Dodgers to post a winning record in 2019. He and Robbie Ray will anchor the rotation. Starling Marte, acquired in a trade, and Kole Calhoun, signed as a free agent, bolster the outfield. Ketel Marte will try to build off his breakout performance from a season ago.

LINEUP

CF: Starling Marte

2B: Ketel Marte

3B: Eduardo Escobar

1B: Christian Walker

LF: David Peralta

RF: Kole Calhoun

DH: Jake Lamb

SS: Nick Ahmed

C: Carson Kelly

ROTATION

LH: Madison Bumgarner

LH: Robbie Ray

RH: Luke Weaver

RH: Zac Gallen

RH: Merrill Kelly

SETUP

RH: Junior Guerra

LH: Andrew Chafin

CLOSER

RH: Archie Bradley

Colorado Rockies

2019 | 71-91, 4th in West

Last year in playoffs | 2017

Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story provide a dangerous one-two punch after hitting 41 and 35 home runs in 2019, respectively, while Charlie Blackmon will be going for his fourth All-Star appearance in a row and David Dahl his second in a row. The lineup thins out from there, hindered by Ian Desmond’s decision to opt out of the season.

LINEUP

RF: Charlie Blackmon

SS: Trevor Story

3B: Nolan Arenado

DH: Daniel Murphy

CF: David Dahl

1B: Ryan McMahon

2B: Garrett Hampson

LF: Sam Hilliard

C: Tony Wolters

ROTATION

RH: German Marquez

RH: Jon Gray

LH: Kyle Freelan

RH: Antonio Senzatela

RH: Jeff Hoffman

SETUP

RH: Jairo Diaz

RH: Scott Oberg

CLOSER

RH: Wade Davis

San Francisco Giants

2019 | 77-85, 3rd in West

Last year in playoffs | 2016

New manager Gabe Kapler takes over a team at the nadir of its rebuild. Madison Bumgarner is gone. Buster Posey opted out of the season. Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski lead a lineup that could include much platooning. Hunter Pence is back with the club after reinventing himself in 2019 with the Texas Rangers. Johnny Cueto will start opening day against the Dodgers.

LINEUP

RF: Mike Yastrzemski

1B: Brandon Belt

3B: Evan Longoria

DH: Alex Dickerson

SS: Brandon Crawford

CF: Mauricio Dubon

LF: Hunter Pence

C: Rob Brantly

2B: Donovan Solano

ROTATION

RH: Johnny Cueto

RH: Jeff Samardzija

RH: Kevin Gausman

LH: Drew Smyly

RH: Logan Webb

SETUP

RH: Tyler Rogers

RH: Trevor Gott

CLOSER

LH: Tony Watson