Angels

Julio Teheran says his late arrival to Angels camp was because of coronavirus

Angels right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran.
Pitcher Julio Teheran had to delay his arrive at Angels training camp after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
July 19, 2020
4:57 PM
Julio Teheran said he usually gets cold-like symptoms when it rains, so the Angels pitcher didn’t worry when he began to feel a little sick the day after a storm passed over his Atlanta-area home in late June.

But when the veteran right-hander came down with a fever, chills, body aches, headaches and lost his sense of taste, he grew concerned, not so much for himself but for his parents, who are considered high risk for severe complications from COVID-19, and his wife and 4-year-old son.

“I was more worried about getting other people in my family sick,” Teheran said on a videoconference call Sunday. “I knew the coronavirus can hit you really hard. With all my hard work and training, I knew it wouldn’t hit me hard, but I wanted to be sure that it didn’t affect the rest of my family.”

Teheran, who signed a one-year, $9-million deal last winter, quarantined himself at home and sent his parents to live in a hotel. He tested positive for the coronavirus, the third such confirmed Angels player, joining Patrick Sandoval and Matt Thaiss. .

Teheran canceled his trip to Anaheim two days before his flight. He said he felt fatigued for another four days before taking a turn for the better. His wife, son and his son’s nanny also tested positive.

His wife and son were asymptomatic, but the nanny experienced symptoms similar to Teheran’s for several days. His parents, Teheran said, are fine.

“I don’t know what happened or how this virus managed to get other people sick — it still isn’t clear,” Teheran said. “I thought being isolated in the house would prevent others from being affected, but without realizing it, it spread throughout my family. … But I’m thankful we’re done with that.”

Teheran admitted he already tested positive when he told ESPN Deportes on July 8 that he was awaiting test results.

“I tried to keep everything private because it’s something serious,” Teheran said. “I think this virus, with all the things that we’re hearing in the news and media, it was something difficult for me and I decided to keep it quiet. We weren’t out of it yet, and my family was still recovering. … It still had me stressed.”

Teheran tested negative twice last week and traveled to Anaheim on Friday. He estimated he’s “about a week behind” schedule in his throwing program and thinks he’ll be ready to join the rotation by early August.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said pitching coach Mickey Callaway was “really pleased” with Teheran’s bullpen session Saturday.

“Julio is highly eager and highly motivated,” Maddon said, “so it’s trending in the right direction.”

Injury updates


Maddon said he was confident that Andrew Heaney, who was scratched from Saturday’s camp outing because of back stiffness, will be ready to start Friday night’s season opener at Oakland. Heaney received treatment Saturday and expects to throw in the bullpen Tuesday or Wednesday.

“As quick as our build-up was in this spring training 2.0, and then with the season being as short at it is, it was just smart to be cautious,” Heaney said Sunday. “I feel ready after 85 pitches my last time out. I felt good with all of my stuff.”

In case Heaney can’t go Friday, Maddon moved Dylan Bundy, who was scheduled to start Monday night’s exhibition at San Diego, to Sunday’s intrasquad game so the right-hander would be available Friday on regular rest.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who hasn’t played since he tweaked an oblique muscle Wednesday night, “feels confident” he’ll be able to play Friday, Maddon said.

Ohtani’s final tuneup


Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star who had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and was unable to pitch last year, threw five innings in Sunday’s intrasquad game, his final camp outing before his first regular-season start next Sunday in Oakland.

Ohtani, who hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 2, 2018, at Houston, gave up one run and five hits, struck out six and walked four. He threw 72 pitches, 45 for strikes.

“I feel better each time I get out there,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “I feel better with the mound, with facing hitters, getting reps in. … Obviously, I’m very excited to get back on the mound. It’s been almost two years.”

AngelsSportsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.

