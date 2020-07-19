Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

A different kind of ballgame: MLB 2020 season preview

Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts
(Robert Carter / For The Times)
July 20, 2020
8 AM
Share
After a nearly four-month delay, baseball is back.

The 60-game 2020 MLB season promises to be one of the most unusual in the sport’s storied history — empty ballparks, piped-in crowd noise and a slew of new rules and regulations designed to mitigate coronavirus infection among players, coaches and umpires.

Amid this somewhat surreal backdrop are the Dodgers and Angels, teams that made bold offseason moves in an effort to strengthen their World Series title chances.

With the season set to start Thursday, be sure to check out The Times’ season preview below.

Sports

Weird conditions could make winning the World Series this year especially rewarding

Dodgers teammates Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner talk to bench coach Bob Geren.

Sports

Weird conditions could make winning the World Series this year especially rewarding

The legitimacy of the MLB season will depend on players staying on the field. If they do, the World Series champion will have overcome unique obstacles, Dylan Hernández writes.

Angels

New Angels star Anthony Rendon handles big-game pressure with a big league yawn

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon ahead of the 2020 MLB season.
Angels

New Angels star Anthony Rendon handles big-game pressure with a big league yawn

Third baseman Anthony Rendon led the Washington Nationals to the 2019 World Series title with an even-keeled approach that is a welcome addition to the Angels.

Dodgers

Self-described country kid Mookie Betts relishes chance to ‘bring a ring’ to L.A.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.
Dodgers

Self-described country kid Mookie Betts relishes chance to ‘bring a ring’ to L.A.

Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts grew up and still lives in Tennessee, yet his immediate goal is to win a World Series for his new big-city team.

Dodgers

Unseating the Dodgers from atop the NL West would take strength opponents lack

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is doused during a locker-room celebration after a victory over Baltimore on Tuesday. The Dodgers won 7-3, clinching their seventh consecutive NL West title.
Dodgers

Unseating the Dodgers from atop the NL West would take strength opponents lack

The Dodgers are heavy favorites to win their eighth consecutive National League West Division title in large part because the competition is ho-hum.

More Coverage

For Dodgers’ Julio Urías, this could be the start of something big
Dodgers Dugout: Dodgers should take cardboard cutout idea a step or two further

Angels

Astros to be spared fans’ scorn over cheating because stadiums will be empty

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve bats during an intrasquad baseball game Monday, July 13, 2020, in Houston.
Angels

Astros to be spared fans’ scorn over cheating because stadiums will be empty

Expected to be shunned by fellow players and taunted by fans in visiting parks this season, the Houston Astros will be shielded by health and safety precautions.

Angels

After dealing with knee injury, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is poised for power surge

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Tempe, Ariz. Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed Tuesday, June 30, 2020 that Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will pitch and hit in the majors this season.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Angels

After dealing with knee injury, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is poised for power surge

Remember the version of Shohei Ohtani that blistered baseballs and launched them over the fences of Angel Stadium? You should be seeing him again soon.

Dodgers

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock has had more on his mind than baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers' A.J. Pollock warms up prior to an intrasquad baseball game Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dodgers

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock has had more on his mind than baseball

The Dodgers’ AJ Pollock, now in camp, opens up about his battle with the coronavirus and the premature birth of his daughter, Maddi, in March.

More Coverage

Dodgers pledge to work on social justice causes with ‘In This Together’ initiative

Dodgers

Pandemic will create a whole new way to broadcast Dodgers games

Joe Davis with Orel Hershiser on 2017 Opening Day. (Jon SooHoo/Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers

Pandemic will create a whole new way to broadcast Dodgers games

Most of the Southland will finally be able to watch Dodgers games on Spectrum SportsNet LA. What fans will see are the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dodgers

Dodgers to sell seats outfitted with cutouts of fans’ faces

Fans celebrate as the Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Oct. 31 at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers

Dodgers to sell seats outfitted with cutouts of fans’ faces

The Dodgers are charging either $149 or $299 for the season, depending on location, with proceeds going to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

More Coverage

Hard-hitting Edwin Rios pushing to make the Dodgers’ opening day roster
Advertisement