Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels repeatedly squander chances as hitting woes continue in loss to Rangers

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani swings at a pitch in the sixth inning Aug. 8, 2020.
The hitting struggles for Shohei Ohtani and the Angels continued Saturday in a 2-0 loss to the Rangers in Texas. The Angels hd just four hits and fell to 5-10, matching their worst 15-game start in team history.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Aug. 8, 2020
10:12 PM
Share

The Angels are off to a poor start in this unprecedented 60-game season, and it’s really no secret why.

They’re not hitting when it counts.

It was obvious in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. They wasted three opportunities to deliver rookie Patrick Sandoval the first victory of his career. They squandered two more chances to take him off the hook of a hard-luck loss after his departure. Held to four hits and two walks, the Angels stranded all six men.

The most vexing sequence occurred in the top of the eighth inning. Anthony Rendon strode to the plate with a runner at first base and two outs to face right-hander Ian Gibaut, a rookie who carried into the game a 6.53 ERA in 20 2/3 major league innings. Gibaut might not have been summoned if either of the Rangers’ setup men had been available to take on the top of the Angels’ batting order.

Advertisement

In other words, fortune should have favored Rendon.

Fate intervened. Rendon worked a 2-and-2 count after fouling off Gibaut’s first two pitches, but he failed to push the count further in his favor. He struck out chasing a 96-mph fastball down and away from him.

Rendon, hitless in his last 24 plate appearances, threw away his helmet and spiked his bat.

Angels

Former Angels employee Eric Kay charged with distributing fentanyl in Tyler Skaggs case

FILE - In this May 25, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels say they do not know whether a longtime public relations official had been providing drugs to late pitcher Skaggs, as detailed in a report on ESPN's "Outside the Lines." Eric Kay, a 24-year employee of the Angels' PR department, told the Drug Enforcement Agency he had provided opioids to Skaggs and used them with the pitcher for years, according to the ESPN report Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Kay reportedly watched as Skaggs snorted three lines of crushed pills in his hotel room in Texas, on the night before he was found dead. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Angels

Former Angels employee Eric Kay charged with distributing fentanyl in Tyler Skaggs case

Eric Kay, a longtime Angels PR official, has been charged in Texas with distributing the fentanyl that caused the fatal overdose of Tyler Skaggs.

More Coverage

Hernández: Target of Tyler Skaggs’ death is Eric Kay, but ‘others’ are most troubling
Joe Maddon slow to use the hook on Griffin Canning in Angels’ loss to Rangers
Advertisement

Frustration didn’t tinge manager Joe Maddon’s voice after the Angels fell to six games out of first place in the American League West. He preached patience, despite how heavily weighted every game is in an abbreviated season.

“We’re better than that,” he said. “In the meantime, you just got to be patient, support them and keep throwing them back out there. That’s how I approach moments like this. … We got to figure it out quickly, no question. But a lot of these guys, we know they’re capable of more.”

The short training camp and lengthy coronavirus-related shutdown that preceded this season has affected hitters across baseball. Entering Saturday, the league’s mean batting average was .231. Last year, the league average was .252.

Angels

Albert Pujols won’t blame the pandemic if he doesn’t reach 700 homers with Angels

Albert Pujols hits a grand slam against the Houston Astros on Aug. 2 at Angel Stadium.

Angels

Albert Pujols won’t blame the pandemic if he doesn’t reach 700 homers with Angels

Albert Pujols is about to eclipse Willie Mays on the all-time home run list, but there’s a chance he won’t hit the 700 mark in an Angels uniform.
Advertisement

But Maddon’s hope for improvement doesn’t lessen the sting of the Angels’ early troubles.

Rendon isn’t the only culprit. Shohei Ohtani is batting .111 and is striking out at a higher rate (35%) than he did his first two seasons combined (26.8%).

The Angels are batting .211 overall and .217 with runners in scoring position despite a retooled — and pricey — lineup that was expected to pose a tremendous threat. They have lost 10 of 15 games. At no point have they strung together consecutive victories.

The Angels’ 5-10 record matches their worst 15-game start in team history. They had been 5-10 five other times. The last time was 2013.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, the Angels shook up the status quo. They called up top prospect Jo Adell on Tuesday. Struggling Justin Upton, a veteran in the third season of a five-year, $106-million contract, was moved into a platoon role.

They still lost three of five games.

Maddon might not feel the need to enter full panic mode yet because of the expanded postseason field. Eight teams from each league — not the usual five — will receive entry to the playoffs. If the postseason started Sunday, the eighth-place Tampa Bay Rays would have earned a berth with a 7-8 record.

There is time for Angels hitters to heat up and make up ground.

Advertisement

But not much of it.

Three observations on the Angels

— Mission Viejo High product Patrick Sandoval dueled San Clemente High’s Kolby Allard for five innings. Both were drafted in 2015. Over five innings, neither gave up a run and both limited their opponents to two hits. Sandoval outlasted Allard in the game but took the loss after giving up a two-run homer to Joey Gallo on the 88th pitch of his outing.

— Angels starters have pitched to a 4.01 ERA in 671/3 innings, the third-best mark in the American League West. Ahead of them? The Rangers (3.36) and Oakland Athletics (3.51). The Houston Astros, off to a tepid start, lag behind with a starters’ ERA of 4.46.

— Angels reliever Felix Peña threw 10 pitches in a perfect eighth inning. He has a 1.23 ERA (1 ER/71/3 innings) in five outings this season.

Angels
Maria Torres

Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement