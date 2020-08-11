Angels lineup vs. Oakland Athletics: Dylan Bundy looks to impress again

Dylan Bundy will try to extend his impressive start for the Angels when the veteran right-hander takes the mound against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Bundy, acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles in December, is 2-1 with a 2.08 earned-run average in his first three starts, striking out 25 and walking two in 21 2/3 innings. He threw his third career complete game in Thursday’s 6-1 win at Seattle, allowing one run and four hits while striking out 10 and walking one.

The Angels snapped Oakland’s nine-game winning streak with a 10-9 victory Monday night, overcoming a 9-4 fourth-inning deficit with the help of home runs from Mike Trout, who hit a two-run shot in the fourth and a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth, and Shohei Ohtani, who hit a score-tying two-run shot in the sixth.

A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano was scheduled to start a six-game suspension for charging Houston’s dugout and causing a benches-clearing incident during Sunday’s game in Oakland, but he elected to appeal the punishment and will remain active until the appeal is complete. Laureano will bat second Tuesday night.

Angels’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s game:

