Angels

Angels lineup vs. Oakland Athletics: Dylan Bundy looks to impress again

Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy throws against the Oakland Athletics on July 25.
Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy, pictured July 25, is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in his first three starts.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 11, 2020
3:19 PM
1

Dylan Bundy will try to extend his impressive start for the Angels when the veteran right-hander takes the mound against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Bundy, acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles in December, is 2-1 with a 2.08 earned-run average in his first three starts, striking out 25 and walking two in 21 2/3 innings. He threw his third career complete game in Thursday’s 6-1 win at Seattle, allowing one run and four hits while striking out 10 and walking one.

The Angels snapped Oakland’s nine-game winning streak with a 10-9 victory Monday night, overcoming a 9-4 fourth-inning deficit with the help of home runs from Mike Trout, who hit a two-run shot in the fourth and a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth, and Shohei Ohtani, who hit a score-tying two-run shot in the sixth.

A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano was scheduled to start a six-game suspension for charging Houston’s dugout and causing a benches-clearing incident during Sunday’s game in Oakland, but he elected to appeal the punishment and will remain active until the appeal is complete. Laureano will bat second Tuesday night.

Angels’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s game:

2

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3

2. Tommy La Stella — Second base

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4

3. Mike Trout — Center field

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5

4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6

5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7

6. Albert Pujols — First base

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8

7. Jason Castro — Catcher

Angels catcher Jason Castro.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9

8. Justin Upton — Left field

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

10

9. Brian Goodwin — Right field

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

11

Dylan Bundy — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.