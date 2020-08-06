Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Dylan Bundy throws complete game, strikes out 10 in Angels’ win over Mariners

Angels starter Dylan Bundy delivers against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning Thursday.
Angels starter Dylan Bundy delivers during a 6-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 6, 2020
3:43 PM
Share

Dylan Bundy became the first Angels pitcher to throw a complete game in more than two years, allowing one run and four hits, striking out 10 and walking none in a 6-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners in T-Mobile Park.

Mixing his 90-mph fastball with pinpoint control of his 80-mph slider, 82-mph changeup and 73-mph curve, Bundy needed only 107 pitches — 76 of them strikes — to go the distance for the first time since Andrew Heaney’s one-hit shutout of the Kansas City Royals on June 5, 2018.

The veteran right-hander, who threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts against Seattle while pitching for the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 29, 2017, retired the side in order five times, his only blemish an 82-mph changeup that Daniel Vogelbach belted over the right-field wall for a solo homer in the fourth.

Shohei Ohtani, in his first plate appearance since suffering Sunday’s elbow injury that will prevent him from pitching for the rest of the season, stroked an opposite-field home run to left field in the second for a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

Angels

Julio Teheran’s brief but solid Angels debut offers a sliver of optimism despite loss

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Julio Teheran throws against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Angels

Julio Teheran’s brief but solid Angels debut offers a sliver of optimism despite loss

Angels pitcher Julio Teheran, late to MLB summer camp because of a bout with COVID-19, settled down after a leadoff walk to retire the next five batters.

The Angels took advantage of Seattle starter Taijuan Walker’s control problems to score three runs in the fourth, a rally that started with a Mike Trout single and walks to Anthony Rendon and Ohtani.

Tommy La Stella roped a run-scoring single to right for a 2-0 lead, and Walker grazed Justin Upton with a fastball to force in a run that made it 3-0. Max Stassi’s sacrifice fly to right plated another run for a 4-0 lead.

The Angels tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth when Stassi, who had three hits in 42 at-bats for the Angels in 2019, hit his fourth homer of this season, a two-run shot to left on an 0-and-2 fastball from Nestor Cortes.

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement