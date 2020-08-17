Angels lineup vs. Giants: Albert Pujols returns to chase Willie Mays

Albert Pujols returned to the Angels lineup Monday for the series opener against the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium. He is one home run away from tying Hall of Fame outfielder Willie Mays, who played 2,857 of his 2,992 games with the Giants, for fifth on the all-time list. Manager Joe Maddon gave Pujols the weekend off.

Fresh off a two-hit game, top prospect Jo Adell was moved up in the lineup to the sixth spot. Justin Upton, batting .107 with six RBIs and 22 strikeouts, was slotted behind Adell as the designated hitter.

Catcher Max Stassi played in his fourth consecutive game. Fellow backstop Jason Castro has been nursing a stiff neck since Friday.

The left-handed hitting Shohei Ohtani was given the day off against Giants left-hander Tyler Anderson. Ohtani has one hit in 18 at-bats against left-handers this season.

Angels lineup

David Fletcher SS

Tommy La Stella 2B

Mike Trout CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Albert Pujols 1B

Jo Adell RF

Justin Upton DH

Max Stassi C

Brian Goodwin RF

Griffin Canning RHP

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)