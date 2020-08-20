Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels lineup vs. San Francisco Giants: Jose Suarez makes his season debut

Angels starter Jose Suarez pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in June 2019.
Angels starter Jose Suarez was activated ahead of Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.
(Steve Nesius / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Aug. 20, 2020
5:08 PM
Left-hander Jose Suarez was activated Thursday to pitch in the Angels’ series finale against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Suarez, 22, was late arriving at training camp this summer for reasons undisclosed by the team. He is stretched out to throw at least 75 pitches.

Suarez is starting in the place of veteran Julio Teheran, who was moved to the bullpen after giving up 11 runs in eight innings over three starts.

Right-hander Jaime Barria was optioned to the Angels’ alternate site to make room for Suarez on the active roster.

Angels starting lineup vs. Giants RHP Kevin Gausman:

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop
2. Tommy La Stella — First base
3. Mike Trout — Center field
4. Anthony Rendon — Third base
5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter
6. Brian Goodwin — Left field
7. Jo Adell — Right field
8. Max Stasi — Catcher
9. Luis Rengifo — Second base

Jose Suarez — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Jose Suarez.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
