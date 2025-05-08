CIF Southern Section boys’ tennis playoff scores and updated schedule
- Share via
-
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 2
Edison, bye
Crean Lutheran 13, Camarillo 5
Foothill 12, Mater Dei 6
Windward 11, Dana Hills 7
Huntington Beach 14, Riverside King 4
Long Beach Wilson 13, Santa Monica 5
Oaks Christian 10, Walnut 8
Campbell Hall 15, West Torrance 3
Flintridge Prep, bye
Tesoro 9, Temecula Valley 9 (Tesoro wins on games 91-76)
Great Oak 12, Valencia 6
Whitney 11, El Dorado 7
Crescenta Valley 9, Santa Margarita 9 (CV wins on games)
Palm Desert 10, Santa Barbara 8
Webb 16, Burbank 2
Murrieta Valley, bye
DIVISION 3
Redlands, bye
Cate 12, Burbank Burroughs 6
Riverside Poly 11, Roosevelt 7
Sunny Hills 12, Xavier Prep 6
Temple City 12, Upland 6
Agoura 13, La Serna 5
Long Beach Poly 13, San Juan Hills 5
Geffen Academy, bye
West Ranch, bye
La Canada 11, Newbury Park 7
Westminster La Quinta 17, Chino Hills 1
Anaheim Canyon 12, Hemet 6
South Hills 13, Oak Hills 5
St. Francis 12, Redlands East Valley 6
San Marcos 18, Fairmont Prep 0
La Quinta, bye
DIVISION 4
Oxford Academy, bye
Villa Park 11, Alta Loma 7
Temescal Canyon 14, Coachella Valley 4
Oakwood 9, Simi Valley 9 (Oakwood wins on games 80-77)
San Gabriel 12, California 6
Foothill Tech 12, Quartz Hill 6
Dos Pueblos 12, Golden Valley 6
Mayfair 12, Chaminade 6
Brea Olinda, bye
South Torrance 11, Chadwick 7
Placentia Valencia 10, Tustin 8
Buckley 13, La Sierra 5
Millikan 17, Apple Valley 1
Rowland 17, Arlington 1
Warren 10, Riverside North 8
Orange Vista, bye
DIVISION 5
Capistrano Valley, bye
Hart 13, Silverado 5
Keppel 13, Montclair 5
Los Amigos 16, Tarbut V’Torah 2
Trabuco Hills 16, Cerritos Valley Christian 2
Cerritos 16, Yucaipa 2
Hesperia 11, Rancho Mirage 7
Thacher 16, Kaiser 2
Pasadena Poly 11, San Dimas 5
Culver City 14, Adelanto 4
Bishop Montgomery 12, Aquinas 6
Laguna Blanca 9, Liberty 9 (Laguna Blanca wins on games 78-69)
Rosemead 12, Milken Community 6
Hacienda Heights Wilson 15, Ridgecrest Burroughs 3
La Salle 9, Segerstrom 9 (La Salle wins 11-7 in super tiebreakers)
Fullerton, bye
DIVISION 6
Carpinteria 11, Jurupa Valley 7
Maranatha 10, Lancaster 8
Yeshiva 13, Chino 5
Edgewood 11, Beaumont 7
Bolsa Grande 10, Duarte 8
Ontario 11, Cathedral City 7
Godinez 13, Santa Ana Valley 5
Ventura 12, Indio 6
Heritage 10, Valley View 8
La Mirada 9, Arroyo 9 (La Mirada wins on games 85-75)
Alhambra 14, Granite Hills 4
Beverly Hills 15, Victor Valley 3
Workman 9, Patriot 9 (Workman wins on games 77-73)
Jurupa Hills 11, Nogales 7
Kennedy 12, Santa Fe 6
Northview 11, Garden Grove Santiago 7
DIVISION 7
Arrowhead Christian, bye
Hueneme 16, Highland 2
Estancia 10, Summit 8
Garden Grove Santiago 12, Westminster 6
Marshall at Dominguez
Twentynine Palms 13, Lakeside 5
Baldwin Park 13, La Habra 5
Katella 13, Lynwood 5
Malibu 17, Desert Mirage 1
Rancho Alamitos at Knight
Anaheim 10, San Bernardino 8
Canyon Springs 17, Eisenhower 1
Elsinore 12, Riverside Notre Dame 6
Gahr 13, Palmdale 5
St. Monica Prep 11, Indian Springs 7
San Jacinto, bye
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 3 p.m. unless noted)
FIRST ROUND
OPEN DIVISION
Palos Verdes at University
Peninsula at Corona del Mar
JSerra at Beckman
Loyola at Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 1
South Pasadena at Portola
Oak Park at Mira Costa
Brentwood at Marina
Sage Hill at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Claremont at Diamond Bar
Northwood at Arcadia
Los Osos at Troy
Corona Santiago at Woodbridge
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION 2
Crean Lutheran at Edison
Windward at Foothill
Long Beach Wilson at Huntington Beach
Campbell Hall at Oaks Christian
Tesoro at Flintridge Prep
Great Oak at Whitney
Palm Desert at Crescenta Valley
Webb at Murrieta Valley
DIVISION 3
Cate at Redlands
Riverside Poly at Sunny Hills
Temple City at Agoura
Long Beach Poly at Geffen Academy
La Canada at West Ranch, Thursday
Anaheim Canyon at Westminster La Quinta
St. Francis at South Hills
San Marcos at La Quinta
DIVISION 4
Villa Park at Oxford Academy
Temescal Canyon at Oakwood
San Gabriel at Foothill Tech
Dos Pueblos at Mayfair
South Torrance at Brea Olinda
Buckley at Placentia Valencia
Millikan vs. Rowland, TBA
Warren at Orange Vista
DIVISION 5
Hart at Capistrano Valley
Los Amigos at Keppel
Trabuco Hills at Cerritos
Hesperia at Thacher
Pasadena Poly at Culver City
Bishop Montgomery at Laguna Blanca
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Rosemead
La Salle at Fullerton
DIVISION 6
Carpinteria at Maranatha
Yeshiva at Edgewood
Bolsa Grande at Ontario
Godinez at Ventura
Heritage at La Mirada
Beverly Hills at Alhambra
Jurupa Hills at Workman
Northview at Kennedy
DIVISION 7
Hueneme at Arrowhead Christian
Estancia vs. Garden Grove Santiago, TBA
Twentynine Palms vs. Dominguez/Marshall
Baldwin Park at Katella
Malibu vs. Knight/Rancho Alamitos
Canyon Springs at Anaheim
Elsinore at Gahr
St. Monica at San Jacinto
Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions 1-7 May 12; Semifinals in all divisions May 14; Finals in Divisions 4-7 on May 16 at The Claremont Club; Finals in Open-Division 3 on May 16 at University of Redlands.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.