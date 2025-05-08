Advertisement
High School Sports

CIF Southern Section boys’ tennis playoff scores and updated schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 2

Edison, bye

Crean Lutheran 13, Camarillo 5

Foothill 12, Mater Dei 6

Windward 11, Dana Hills 7

Huntington Beach 14, Riverside King 4

Long Beach Wilson 13, Santa Monica 5

Oaks Christian 10, Walnut 8

Campbell Hall 15, West Torrance 3

Flintridge Prep, bye

Tesoro 9, Temecula Valley 9 (Tesoro wins on games 91-76)

Great Oak 12, Valencia 6

Whitney 11, El Dorado 7

Crescenta Valley 9, Santa Margarita 9 (CV wins on games)

Palm Desert 10, Santa Barbara 8

Webb 16, Burbank 2

Murrieta Valley, bye

DIVISION 3

Redlands, bye

Cate 12, Burbank Burroughs 6

Riverside Poly 11, Roosevelt 7

Sunny Hills 12, Xavier Prep 6

Temple City 12, Upland 6

Agoura 13, La Serna 5

Long Beach Poly 13, San Juan Hills 5

Geffen Academy, bye

West Ranch, bye

La Canada 11, Newbury Park 7

Westminster La Quinta 17, Chino Hills 1

Anaheim Canyon 12, Hemet 6

South Hills 13, Oak Hills 5

St. Francis 12, Redlands East Valley 6

San Marcos 18, Fairmont Prep 0

La Quinta, bye

DIVISION 4

Oxford Academy, bye

Villa Park 11, Alta Loma 7

Temescal Canyon 14, Coachella Valley 4

Oakwood 9, Simi Valley 9 (Oakwood wins on games 80-77)

San Gabriel 12, California 6

Foothill Tech 12, Quartz Hill 6

Dos Pueblos 12, Golden Valley 6

Mayfair 12, Chaminade 6

Brea Olinda, bye

South Torrance 11, Chadwick 7

Placentia Valencia 10, Tustin 8

Buckley 13, La Sierra 5

Millikan 17, Apple Valley 1

Rowland 17, Arlington 1

Warren 10, Riverside North 8

Orange Vista, bye

DIVISION 5

Capistrano Valley, bye

Hart 13, Silverado 5

Keppel 13, Montclair 5

Los Amigos 16, Tarbut V’Torah 2

Trabuco Hills 16, Cerritos Valley Christian 2

Cerritos 16, Yucaipa 2

Hesperia 11, Rancho Mirage 7

Thacher 16, Kaiser 2

Pasadena Poly 11, San Dimas 5

Culver City 14, Adelanto 4

Bishop Montgomery 12, Aquinas 6

Laguna Blanca 9, Liberty 9 (Laguna Blanca wins on games 78-69)

Rosemead 12, Milken Community 6

Hacienda Heights Wilson 15, Ridgecrest Burroughs 3

La Salle 9, Segerstrom 9 (La Salle wins 11-7 in super tiebreakers)

Fullerton, bye

DIVISION 6

Carpinteria 11, Jurupa Valley 7

Maranatha 10, Lancaster 8

Yeshiva 13, Chino 5

Edgewood 11, Beaumont 7

Bolsa Grande 10, Duarte 8

Ontario 11, Cathedral City 7

Godinez 13, Santa Ana Valley 5

Ventura 12, Indio 6

Heritage 10, Valley View 8

La Mirada 9, Arroyo 9 (La Mirada wins on games 85-75)

Alhambra 14, Granite Hills 4

Beverly Hills 15, Victor Valley 3

Workman 9, Patriot 9 (Workman wins on games 77-73)

Jurupa Hills 11, Nogales 7

Kennedy 12, Santa Fe 6

Northview 11, Garden Grove Santiago 7

DIVISION 7

Arrowhead Christian, bye

Hueneme 16, Highland 2

Estancia 10, Summit 8

Garden Grove Santiago 12, Westminster 6

Marshall at Dominguez

Twentynine Palms 13, Lakeside 5

Baldwin Park 13, La Habra 5

Katella 13, Lynwood 5

Malibu 17, Desert Mirage 1

Rancho Alamitos at Knight

Anaheim 10, San Bernardino 8

Canyon Springs 17, Eisenhower 1

Elsinore 12, Riverside Notre Dame 6

Gahr 13, Palmdale 5

St. Monica Prep 11, Indian Springs 7

San Jacinto, bye

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 3 p.m. unless noted)

FIRST ROUND

OPEN DIVISION

Palos Verdes at University

Peninsula at Corona del Mar

JSerra at Beckman

Loyola at Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 1

South Pasadena at Portola

Oak Park at Mira Costa

Brentwood at Marina

Sage Hill at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Claremont at Diamond Bar

Northwood at Arcadia

Los Osos at Troy

Corona Santiago at Woodbridge

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 2

Crean Lutheran at Edison

Windward at Foothill

Long Beach Wilson at Huntington Beach

Campbell Hall at Oaks Christian

Tesoro at Flintridge Prep

Great Oak at Whitney

Palm Desert at Crescenta Valley

Webb at Murrieta Valley

DIVISION 3

Cate at Redlands

Riverside Poly at Sunny Hills

Temple City at Agoura

Long Beach Poly at Geffen Academy

La Canada at West Ranch, Thursday

Anaheim Canyon at Westminster La Quinta

St. Francis at South Hills

San Marcos at La Quinta

DIVISION 4

Villa Park at Oxford Academy

Temescal Canyon at Oakwood

San Gabriel at Foothill Tech

Dos Pueblos at Mayfair

South Torrance at Brea Olinda

Buckley at Placentia Valencia

Millikan vs. Rowland, TBA

Warren at Orange Vista

DIVISION 5

Hart at Capistrano Valley

Los Amigos at Keppel

Trabuco Hills at Cerritos

Hesperia at Thacher

Pasadena Poly at Culver City

Bishop Montgomery at Laguna Blanca

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Rosemead

La Salle at Fullerton

DIVISION 6

Carpinteria at Maranatha

Yeshiva at Edgewood

Bolsa Grande at Ontario

Godinez at Ventura

Heritage at La Mirada

Beverly Hills at Alhambra

Jurupa Hills at Workman

Northview at Kennedy

DIVISION 7

Hueneme at Arrowhead Christian

Estancia vs. Garden Grove Santiago, TBA

Twentynine Palms vs. Dominguez/Marshall

Baldwin Park at Katella

Malibu vs. Knight/Rancho Alamitos

Canyon Springs at Anaheim

Elsinore at Gahr

St. Monica at San Jacinto

Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions 1-7 May 12; Semifinals in all divisions May 14; Finals in Divisions 4-7 on May 16 at The Claremont Club; Finals in Open-Division 3 on May 16 at University of Redlands.

