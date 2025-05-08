Advertisement
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Girls’ and boys’ playoff pairings

Lacrosse stick on green field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Marlborough at Mira Costa

San Clemente at Foothill, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

El Segundo at Huntington Beach

St. Margaret’s at San Juan Hills, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Trabuco Hills at Aliso Niguel, 6 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Dos Pueblos

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Loyola at Foothill, 12 p.m.

Mater Dei at Santa Margarita, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Oaks Christian at Dos Pueblos

San Clemente at Aliso Niguel, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Riverside King vs. West Ranch at Valencia

Agoura at Grace Brethren

Note: Girls Finals (all divisions) Fri., May 16 at Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA; Boys Finals (all divisions) Sat., May 17 at Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement