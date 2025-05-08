High school lacrosse: Girls’ and boys’ playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Marlborough at Mira Costa
San Clemente at Foothill, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
El Segundo at Huntington Beach
St. Margaret’s at San Juan Hills, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Trabuco Hills at Aliso Niguel, 6 p.m.
Oaks Christian at Dos Pueblos
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Loyola at Foothill, 12 p.m.
Mater Dei at Santa Margarita, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Oaks Christian at Dos Pueblos
San Clemente at Aliso Niguel, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Riverside King vs. West Ranch at Valencia
Agoura at Grace Brethren
Note: Girls Finals (all divisions) Fri., May 16 at Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA; Boys Finals (all divisions) Sat., May 17 at Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA.
