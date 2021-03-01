Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Angels

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols get their bats going in Angels’ tie

Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs to first as he pops out.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani singled twice against the Chicago White Sox on Monday during a spring training exhibition game in Tempe, Ariz.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

In a scheduled five-inning game, the Angels tied the Chicago White Sox 4-4 in their spring training home opener at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

ON THE MOUND: Alex Cobb, Ty Buttrey and Aaron Slegers each threw scoreless innings in their first work of the spring. Cobb worked around a hit batter and a walk, getting one strikeout. Buttery stranded a leadoff single with two strikeouts. And Slegers needed only 10 pitches to get through his inning, surrendering one hit. All four of the White Sox’ runs were charged to Luke Bard, who lasted just one-third of an inning and gave up four hits and a walk.

AT THE PLATE: In their first games of the spring, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each reached safely twice. In the first inning, the trio hit consecutive singles, with Pujols driving in the game’s first run. In the third, Ohtani singled again, Trout walked and Pujols picked up his second RBI with a bloop single into shallow right. Shortstop José Iglesias hit a two-run triple later in the third.

EXTRA BASES: Prospect Jeremiah Jackson took a line drive off his helmet in the fifth inning while trying to run from first to second. He looked OK walking back to the dugout and, according to manager Joe Maddon, felt fine after being checked out by a trainer.

UP NEXT: The Angels will play a night game Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. Andrew Heaney will start for the Angels and is slated to throw two innings.

Angels
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
