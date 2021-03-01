Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols get their bats going in Angels’ tie

In a scheduled five-inning game, the Angels tied the Chicago White Sox 4-4 in their spring training home opener at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

ON THE MOUND: Alex Cobb, Ty Buttrey and Aaron Slegers each threw scoreless innings in their first work of the spring. Cobb worked around a hit batter and a walk, getting one strikeout. Buttery stranded a leadoff single with two strikeouts. And Slegers needed only 10 pitches to get through his inning, surrendering one hit. All four of the White Sox’ runs were charged to Luke Bard, who lasted just one-third of an inning and gave up four hits and a walk.

AT THE PLATE: In their first games of the spring, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each reached safely twice. In the first inning, the trio hit consecutive singles, with Pujols driving in the game’s first run. In the third, Ohtani singled again, Trout walked and Pujols picked up his second RBI with a bloop single into shallow right. Shortstop José Iglesias hit a two-run triple later in the third.

EXTRA BASES: Prospect Jeremiah Jackson took a line drive off his helmet in the fifth inning while trying to run from first to second. He looked OK walking back to the dugout and, according to manager Joe Maddon, felt fine after being checked out by a trainer.

UP NEXT: The Angels will play a night game Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. Andrew Heaney will start for the Angels and is slated to throw two innings.

