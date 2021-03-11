Matt Vasgersian will take over play-by-play duties for the Angels

Matt Vasgersian will be the Angels’ new television play-by-play voice for broadcasts on Fox Sports West, the team announced Thursday.

A California native and 30-year broadcasting veteran, Vasgersian has a long resume calling baseball and other sports. He is currently the play-by-play voice of ESPN’s national “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts and has previously worked on Fox Sports’ MLB “Game of the Week” broadcasts as well as NBC’s coverage of Summer and Winter Olympics. From 1997 to 2001, he was the play-by-play voice for the Milwaukee Brewers. From 2002 to 2008, he was the play-by-play voice for the San Diego Padres. He is also known for his role as the voice of the “MLB: The Show” video game franchise.

In addition to his new job with the Angels, Vasgersian will continue in his duties on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts and with MLB Network, where he is currently a studio host.

Daron Sutton, a former Angels radio commentator and television play-by-play voice with the Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks, will also call select Angel games on Fox Sports West (which will soon be rebranded Bally Sports West).

Longtime Angels television color analyst Mark Gubizca will return for his 15th season. Angels pre- and post-game host José Mota will also join the booth in a new second analyst role.

Vasgersian replaces Victor Rojas in the Angels broadcast booth. Rojas was the team’s play-by-play voice for the past 11 seasons before this offseason becoming stepping away to become the president and general manager of the Frisco Roughriders, the double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

