Shohei Ohtani displays opposite-field power with two homers in Angels’ loss to Reds

The Angels lost to the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 in a spring training game Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

OHTANI OPPO POWER: Shohei Ohtani wasn’t expecting a breaking pitch. He didn’t even think he made a good swing. The ball, he said, only “tapped the bat.” It cleared the left-field fence for a home run anyway.

The blast was the first of two opposite-field homers Ohtani hit Monday, continuing his sizzling Cactus League campaign. He is batting .563 with a 1.681 on-base-plus-slugging this spring.

Through his translator, Ohtani said the opposite-field power — his second home run Monday was a no-doubter halfway up the grass berm in left-center — has been an encouraging sign as he tries to rebound from a poor 2020 season. He said the return to a full-time, two-way schedule has aided his rhythm as a hitter too.

“It feels really natural for me to step [to the plate] after throwing,” said Ohtani, who last pitched Saturday. “I’m seeing the ball really well.”

Added manager Joe Maddon: “He’s in a better spot in the box balancewise, handswise, seeing the ball. There’s no reason to believe that this will not continue, what you’re seeing right now.”

ON THE MOUND: Alex Cobb didn’t feel like he had his best stuff. He produced his third solid spring start nonetheless. In 3⅔ innings, Cobb gave up one run and two hits. After escaping a two-out jam in a one-run first inning, he retired his final seven batters, striking out three. In 7⅔ total innings this spring, Cobb has a 2.35 ERA … Rule 5 draft pick Jose Alberto Rivera made his first Cactus League appearance, retiring all three batters he faced with one strikeout.

INJURY REPORT: Outfielder Justin Upton was a late scratch from the lineup with what the team called a non-COVID related illness. Reliever Félix Peña exited the game after 17 pitches with right hamstring irritation. Maddon didn’t immediately have a timetable for how long either player might be out.

UP NEXT: Griffin Canning will take the mound Tuesday as the Angels host the Cleveland Indians in Tempe. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.

