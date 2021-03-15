Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Angels

Shohei Ohtani displays opposite-field power with two homers in Angels’ loss to Reds

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani bats during a spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Tempe, Ariz.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

The Angels lost to the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 in a spring training game Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

OHTANI OPPO POWER: Shohei Ohtani wasn’t expecting a breaking pitch. He didn’t even think he made a good swing. The ball, he said, only “tapped the bat.” It cleared the left-field fence for a home run anyway.

The blast was the first of two opposite-field homers Ohtani hit Monday, continuing his sizzling Cactus League campaign. He is batting .563 with a 1.681 on-base-plus-slugging this spring.

Through his translator, Ohtani said the opposite-field power — his second home run Monday was a no-doubter halfway up the grass berm in left-center — has been an encouraging sign as he tries to rebound from a poor 2020 season. He said the return to a full-time, two-way schedule has aided his rhythm as a hitter too.

“It feels really natural for me to step [to the plate] after throwing,” said Ohtani, who last pitched Saturday. “I’m seeing the ball really well.”

Added manager Joe Maddon: “He’s in a better spot in the box balancewise, handswise, seeing the ball. There’s no reason to believe that this will not continue, what you’re seeing right now.”

ON THE MOUND: Alex Cobb didn’t feel like he had his best stuff. He produced his third solid spring start nonetheless. In 3⅔ innings, Cobb gave up one run and two hits. After escaping a two-out jam in a one-run first inning, he retired his final seven batters, striking out three. In 7⅔ total innings this spring, Cobb has a 2.35 ERA … Rule 5 draft pick Jose Alberto Rivera made his first Cactus League appearance, retiring all three batters he faced with one strikeout.

INJURY REPORT: Outfielder Justin Upton was a late scratch from the lineup with what the team called a non-COVID related illness. Reliever Félix Peña exited the game after 17 pitches with right hamstring irritation. Maddon didn’t immediately have a timetable for how long either player might be out.

UP NEXT: Griffin Canning will take the mound Tuesday as the Angels host the Cleveland Indians in Tempe. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.

Angels
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
