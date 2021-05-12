Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Astros on Wednesday

The Angels enter Wednesday’s clash with the Astros looking to bounce back from a 5-1 loss on Tuesday that was overshadowed, in some ways, by Shohei Ohtani’s strong two-way performance.

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Angels and will look to continue his recent run of quality starts, having allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. The Angels have an American League-worst 5.10 team ERA.

Astros starter Jose Urquidy is backed up by a bullpen that ranks 19th in ERA. He has gone at least 5 2/3 innings in five of his last six starts, and has given up two earned runs or fewer in five of his seven starts this season.

Angels line for May 12, 2021. (VSiN)

The Astros and Angels rank among the top three MLB teams in hits per game and in the top four in batting average, a big reason why both have already played 20 games over the total. Houston has gone under the total in 14 games while the Angels have played under in 15 contests.

The Astros are 9-4 in their last 13 home games and are 5-3 overall against the Angels this season. In 60 career games at Minute Maid Park, Mike Trout has a .215 batting average, the worst mark of any ballpark in which he has played at least three games during his career.

