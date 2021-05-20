Shohei Ohtani’s not in the lineup for first game of Angels’ doubleheader with Twins
One day after saying he felt “really heavy and sluggish,” Shohei Ohtani was not in the lineup for the Angels on Thursday afternoon for the first game of a doubleheader against Minnesota.
Manager Joe Maddon said he anticipated starting Ohtani at designated hitter in the second game.
Ohtani pitched 4 2/3 innings and batted three times Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Cleveland. The velocity of his pitches was noticeably down, leading to postgame questions about Ohtani’s health.
Ohtani and Maddon both said the two-way star was fine physically and attributed the lower radar-gun readings to fatigue.
Maddon reiterated that message during a session with the media Thursday morning.
“I don’t want to overreach because his velocity wasn’t his normal velocity,” Maddon said. “That happens to a lot of pitchers at different times of the year.”
Entering Thursday, Ohtani had appeared in each of the Angels’ first 42 games to open the season.
