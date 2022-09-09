Mike Trout homers in fifth straight game to tie team mark, but Angels lose to Astros

Jeremy Pena hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick had a two-run shot in the seventh inning to help the Houston Astros pick up a 4-3 win over the Angels on Friday night.

The Astros trailed by one run entering the seventh when Trey Mancini led off with a single. McCormick then connected on his homer off Andrew Wantz (2-1) to put Houston ahead 3-2.

The Astros added an insurance run in the eighth when McCormick drew a bases-loaded walk off Jose Marte.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1) gave up four hits and two runs and struck out six in a season-high seven innings for his second straight win.

The Astros’ Chas McCormick, right, and Trey Mancini celebrate after they scored on McCormick’s two-run, go-ahead homer in the seventh inning. (Michael Wyke / Associated Press)

Closer Ryan Pressly surrendered a solo homer to Taylor Ward with one out in the ninth before striking out the next two batters to get his 26th save. Pressly made his return from the injured list after being out since Aug. 22 because of a neck strain.

The only damage the Angels did against McCullers was a two-run homer by Mike Trout that made it 2-0 in the sixth. It was the fifth consecutive game in which Trout has homered — the longest streak of his career and tying a franchise record.

He tied Bobby Bonds, who did it Aug. 2-7, 1977, for the longest streak in Angels history. It was Trout’s 33rd homer to tie him with teammate Shohei Ohtani for the second-most home runs in the American League behind Aaron Judge, who has 55 for the New York Yankees.

The Astros had managed just one hit off Michael Lorenzen when Pena homered into the seats in right field to cut the Angels’ lead to 2-1 with one out in the sixth.

Lorenzen gave up three hits and one run with four walks in his return after he missed 56 games because of a strained right shoulder.

He struggled with control early, and his third walk of the second inning loaded the bases with two outs. But Martin Maldonado grounded into a forceout to allow Lorenzen to escape the jam. Lorenzen walked Alex Bregman to start the fourth but still faced the minimum in that inning when Bregman was caught stealing for the third out.

The Astros didn’t get a hit until McCormick singled to start the fifth inning. He was erased when David Hensley grounded into a double play before Lorenzen retired Maldonado to end the inning.

Angels starter Michael Lorenzen gave up one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings in his return after he missed 56 games because of a strained shoulder. (Michael Wyke / Associated Press)

Trainer’s room

Angels: Outfielder Mickey Moniak was reinstated from the injured list before Friday’s game. He had missed 29 games because of a fractured middle finger on his left hand. Right-hander Touki Toussaint was optioned to triple-A Salt Lake City and outfielder Ryan Aguilar was designated for assignment to make room for Moniak and Lorenzen on the roster. ... Catcher Max Stassi was removed from the game in the seventh inning as a precaution after he took a foul tip off his mask.

Astros: Right-hander Brandon Bielak was optioned to triple-A Sugar Land to free up a roster spot for Pressly.

Up next

Ohtani (11-8, 2.58) starts for the Angels against Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51) when the series continues Saturday night.