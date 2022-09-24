Reid Detmers and Angels’ defense have a tough night in loss at Minnesota

Gary Sanchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins ended a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Angels on Saturday night.

Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for Minnesota, which was eliminated from contention in the American League Central on Friday night. The Twins’ faint playoff hopes had ended with eight losses in their previous nine games.

Sanchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his last 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers.

Advertisement

Griffin Jax (7-3) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Twins starter Joe Ryan.

Angels Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward power Angels to victory over Twins Taylor Ward hit a pair of home runs and Shohei Ohtani became the first MLB player with 200 strikeouts and eight homers in a season in the Angels’ 4-2 win.

Ryan, who had given up just three hits over his last two starts spanning 14 2/3 scoreless innings, surrendered three runs, four hits and three walks in four innings.

Reid Detmers (6-6) gave up five runs — four earned — in four-plus innings for the Angels, who committed three errors.

The Angels scored three runs in the third. Mike Trout hit an RBI double and Shohei Ohtani had a two-run single, but the Angels lost for the third time in four games. Trout added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani fouls out to left field during the first inning. He hit a two-run single in the third. (Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)

Minnesota jumped on Detmers in the first inning. Miranda and Luis Arraez singled before Urshela hit a two-run double.

Two of the Angels’ errors led to Twins runs, in the second and seventh.

Trainer’s room

Angels: Infielder David Fletcher (bruised right hand) is taking swings. He has been out since Sept. 17 after he was hit on the hand a second time in recent weeks.

Twins: A day after shutting down All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton for the season and announcing he will have knee surgery, manager Rocco Baldelli shed a bit more light on the knee trouble, saying Buxton was dealing with the issue since early April. “He was in a state pretty early in the season where reasonable arguments or just reasonable people would say he’s not able to play,” Baldelli said. “And he refused to hear any of that.”

Up next

Former Angels starter Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.78 ERA) will start for Minnesota in the series finale Sunday afternoon. The Angels will go with left-hander José Suarez (6-8, 4.11).