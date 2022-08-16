José Suarez takes perfect game bid into sixth but Mariners rally to beat Angels

August had started off as a particularly exciting month for José Suarez.

The Angels starter, who had not given up an earned run before Tuesday, took a perfect game through five innings. Following him on the other side of the ball through those innings was Luis Rengifo, whose bat powered two runs of support and a 2-0 Angels lead.

In the sixth, however, Suarez lost his momentum and after four-straight singles and one lead given up, his night was done.

The Angels went on to lose to the Seattle Mariners 8-2.

When Suarez first lost his perfect game campaign at his second batter of the sixth inning, there was still some gratitude extended from the home crowd because he helped retire 16 of 16 batters. After Adam Frazier, his 17th batter of the game, reached base, the Angel Stadium crowd applauded Suarez.

There was no need for concern until he then gave up another single to Sam Haggerty. Pitching coach Matt Wise came out to talk to Suarez. Instead of being able to settle, Suarez then loaded the bases after giving up another single to Julio Rodriguez.

Suarez was pulled after the fourth single, a grounder hit to first by Ty France that was out of Jared Walsh’s reach. The ball rolled into right field and Frazier and Haggerty were able to score, tying the game at 2-2.

Angels reliever Jimmy Herget came in to replace Suarez, with one out and runners at the corners. Herget’s very first pitch to Jesse Winker became a sacrifice fly, allowing Rodriguez to score and the Mariners to take a one-run lead.

The Mariners pulled ahead by three more runs in the ninth inning, with Jesse Chavez on the mound for the Angels. Chavez got his first batter, Mitch Haniger, to ground out, then walked his next batter, Eugenio Suarez. He retired his third batter of the inning, then gave up five runs on four hits: single-triple-single-home run.

Rengifo’s first run of support came in the first inning, a 402-foot shot to the palm tree patch beyond the left-center-field wall, off of Mariners starter Robbie Ray’s 1-and-2 four-seam fastball. That was Rengifo’s ninth home run of the season — four of those were hit this month.

Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo looks skyward as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Angels scored again in the second inning, on three consecutive singles hit by David Fletcher, Shohei Ohtani and then Rengifo. Rengifo’s hit scored Fletcher to get the Angels a 2-0 score.

Ohtani made more noise in the fifth inning on a triple hit into a gap in left-center-field. The ball bounced off the grass and into the wall before bouncing back onto the warning track. It took Winker a few extra moments to actually get the ball and make a play on it.

Ohtani was closing in on third base by the time J.P. Crawford got the throw from Winker. The ball bounced and popped up from Crawford’s glove, not that it mattered for Ohtani reaching safely. He was left stranded after Rengifo grounded out, though Rengifo was initially ruled safe at first. The call was overturned after the Mariners challenged it.