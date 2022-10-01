Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels and Shohei Ohtani agree on $30-million contract for next season

Angels star Shohei Ohtani waves to fans as he waits on deck to bat.
(Jim Mone / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Angels and two-way star Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year contract for next season worth $30 million, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Ohtani was going to be eligible for salary arbitration after this season. This deal means he and the Angels will avoid the process.

The reigning American League MVP will become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Ohtani’s $30-million contract is a record for an arbitration-eligible player, a contract worth $3 million more than Dodgers star Mookie Betts received.

The Angels now have $103 million committed to the 2023 payroll between Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.
Advertisement