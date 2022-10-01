Angels and Shohei Ohtani agree on $30-million contract for next season

The Angels and two-way star Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year contract for next season worth $30 million, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Ohtani was going to be eligible for salary arbitration after this season. This deal means he and the Angels will avoid the process.

The reigning American League MVP will become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Ohtani’s $30-million contract is a record for an arbitration-eligible player, a contract worth $3 million more than Dodgers star Mookie Betts received.

The Angels now have $103 million committed to the 2023 payroll between Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.