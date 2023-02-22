Advertisement
Angels

Retired Albert Pujols joins Angels camp: It’s good to ‘put the uniform back on’

The Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his 700th home run on Sept. 23, 2022, at Dodger Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols hits his 700th career home run against the Dodgers on Sept. 23, 2022, at Dodger Stadium.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

Albert Pujols found himself in a familiar setting Tuesday, back at Angels spring training. Now happily retired from playing, Pujols, 43, is a special assistant to the club under his 10-year personal services contract.

“It’s good just to be around, put the uniform back on and helping the young kids in the [batting] cage,” Pujols said Wednesday of his first day at camp. “So it’s a great time.”

It was always his plan to re-join the Angels in this capacity after his playing career was finished. As part of his new role with the team, he will be at camp for a few days and then go to the team’s facility in the Dominican Republic to mentor some young players there. After that, wherever the Angels and general manager Perry Minasian need him to be, he’ll help out.

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 12, 2022: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels walks off the field.

Angels

Finally healthy, Anthony Rendon confident he can rediscover what made him a star

Anthony Rendon is hopeful he can finally stay healthy for the Angels and bolster a promising lineup led by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani this season.

Pujols said he does not hold a grudge against the Angels for releasing him in May of 2021, before his player contract was up. “It’s just part of the business. That’s how it is,” he said. “I’m happy to be back here.”

Advertisement

Seeing what this 2023 version of the Angels looks like and asked to compare it to any of his previous playoff-bound teams, Pujols highlighted the depth the Angels have.

“From the guys they signed in the offseason, which was really good signings,” he said. “I think those are guys, if one of the big guys go down, some of those guys can step up. Not that you wish anybody to get hurt, but it happens. It’s hard to keep a team healthy.

“When you look at that, that’s what you need to do to win a championship, you have depth, and the minor leagues, you need to have depth on the bench,” he said. “And I think this team is really equipped to do that.”

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Advertisement