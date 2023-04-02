Logan O’Hoppe and the home run-happy Angels dominate Athletics again

Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, left, is congratulated by teammate Shohei Ohtani after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of the Angels’ 6-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

First it was rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe. Then it was Mike Trout. And, of course, Shohei Ohtani. Three homers that tallied six runs of support of a stellar start for Tyler Anderson.

The Angels beat the Athletics 6-0 on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum.

Over the last two games, the Angels scored 19 runs, a marked difference compared to the one run the team mustered on opening night.

“Like I said, I’m not worried about the offense,” manager Phil Nevin reiterated Saturday.

On Sunday, O’Hoppe knocked in the first three runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning. His home run flew into the gap between the top of the green fence at the 362-foot mark and the bottom of the lowest stands at the Coliseum.

It was O’Hoppe’s first home run of his major league career and he trotted around the bases with a confident look.

Nearly everyone in the Angels dugout stood up to watch O’Hoppe’s shot. Ohtani and José Suarez were among the players who walked out of the rail-less dugout with their arms raised in the air.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning Sunday. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

Mike Trout runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

O’Hoppe broke into a big smile once he touched home plate and was greeted by his teammates.

Trout and Ohtani followed suit with back-to-back towering home runs — Trout a two-run shot and Ohtani a solo homer — in the fifth inning, their first of the season.

Ohtani hit his home run on the first pitch to him. The Angels fans in the crowd had barely finished celebrating Trout’s home run and Trout had donned the home-run celebration hat only moments before it was needed for the next celebration.

For his part, Anderson shut out the A’s over six innings, scattering four hits, walking two batters and striking out four.