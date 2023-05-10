Anthony Rendon hits key career milestone, but Angels lose series to Astros

Angels’ Anthony Rendon (6) and Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrate after they both scored on a home run by Renfroe during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium on Wednesday.

The Angels held a lead in the bottom of the second inning of their third game of the season against the Houston Astros. A two-run home run by Hunter Renfroe, which also scored Anthony Rendon — who officially reached 10 years of MLB service time on Wednesday — put the Angels ahead 2-1.

But the fourth inning got away from Griffin Canning and the Angels’ defense, erasing that lead in a 5-4 loss to the Astros.

In the inning, Canning gave up three hits, walked a batter, hit a batter and was charged with a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Canning was pulled before he could get the last out of the inning, loading the bases after hitting Martín Maldonado.

Canning was replaced by reliever Jimmy Herget, who gave up a single to Jeremy Peña that scored two runs. All five runs in the inning were charged to Canning.

Pitchers Ryan Tepera, Chris Devenski and Tucker Davidson finished out the game with four innings of scoreless relief for the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout gave the Angels some life in the ninth inning. After Trout reached on a single to start the inning, Ohtani drove them both in with a two-run home run, bringing the Angels within one run. Rendon and Renfroe reached on back-to-back singles but were left stranded.