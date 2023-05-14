Patrick Sandoval effective on the mound but Guardians rally late to take series from Angels

Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws to first base to get out Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez during the third inning on Sunday in Cleveland.

Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning — his third go-ahead homer in three days in that same inning — and the Cleveland Guardians held on for a 4-3 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Naylor drove a 2-0 pitch from reliever Carlos Estévez over the wall in right for his latest late-inning heroics.

On Friday, he belted a solo homer to give Cleveland a 4-3 lead, and Saturday night Naylor’s three-run highlighted a six-run inning as the Guardians rallied to win 8-6.

As he rounded third, Naylor bumped into a cameraman trying to record another memorable moment by the chunky slugger, who has had a knack for drama the past two seasons. He’s hit an MLB-best eight homers after the eighth inning since 2021.

Naylor’s homer also pinned a tough loss on Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-2), who held the Guardians to five hits in 7 2/3 innings while matching Guardians starter Tanner Bibee, his former high school teammate.

James Karinchak (1-4) got one out in the eighth, retiring pinch-hitter Mike Trout on a drive to center knocked down by the wind, as the Guardians won the series.

But not before closer Emmanuel Clase had another harrowing ninth. The right-hander gave up two runs, one on an RBI single by Shohei Ohtani, before retiring Brandon Drury on a grounder for the final out and his 14th save.

For seven innings, Bibee dominated the Angels in his fourth starter before they pushed a tying across against him in the eighth. He allowed just two singles — both by Taylor Ward — and struck out seven without a walk.

The 11:35 a.m. start may have helped Bibee as well, as L.A.’s players were still on West Coast time and their bats looked a little sleepy.

The right-hander retired the first 12 hitters without any trouble before giving up a leadoff single to Taylor Ward in the fifth. But the Angels took themselves out of any scoring threat with a baserunning gaffe.

Drury followed Ward’s single with a hard ground shortstop Amed Rosario snared and flipped to second for a force. Second baseman Andrés Giménez’s return throw was wide of first, and Drury made a motion toward second and was alertly tagged out by catcher Mike Zunino, who was backing up the play.

