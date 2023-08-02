Lucas Giolito roughed up as Angels drop series to Braves to end road trip

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani reacts after a strike in the first inning Wednesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson homered for the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves, who kept up their power barrage with a 12-5 rout of the Angels on Wednesday.

Acuña launched a three-run shot over the center-field wall off Lucas Giolito (6-8) in the third inning, then Riley and Olson went back to back in the fourth to cap a six-run outburst that finished off the Angels’ starter.

Giolito had a far worse outing in second start for the Angels, who acquired him from the Chicago White Sox in one of several trades designed to boost Los Angeles’ playoff hopes. He matched his career high by giving up nine earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

The Braves hit seven homers in taking two of three from the Angels, with the long ball accounting for 11 of their 18 runs. Through 106 games, Atlanta has 206 homers — on pace for 315 for the season, which would best the major league record of 307 set by the 2019 Minnesota Twins.

Angels Angels acquire reliever Dominic Leone as focus turns to postseason push The Angels capped a busy summer of trades by acquiring reliever Dominic Leone from the Mets in exchange for minor leaguer Jeremiah Jackson.

Yonny Chirinos (5-4), making his second start for the Braves since being acquired after Tampa Bay designated him for assignment, pitched five strong innings before being lifted after the first two batters singled in the sixth.

Chirinos wound up being charged with three runs after both runners came around to score against reliever Michael Tonkin, who could’ve escaped the jam but failed to touch the bag while covering first on a potential inning-ending double play.

Acuña’s 420-foot shot was his 25th homer of a historic season that has stamped him as the National League’s MVP favorite. He also reached on a single, double and a walk, coming around to score each time.

The Braves hit consecutive homers for the second night in a row, with Riley’s two-run shot — his 25th — followed by Olson’s 37th homer.

Advertisement

Hunter Renfroe and Eduardo Escobar had two RBIs apiece for the Angels.

The Angels return home Thursday to face the Mariners, with Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 3.43 ERA) scheduled to make his first start in a week in the opener of a four-game series.