Advertisement
Angels

Shohei Ohtani hits his 39th home run, but Angels fall in frustrating loss to Toronto

Angels star hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday night.
(Steve Russell / Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share
TORONTO — 

Lucas Giolito’s Angels debut wasn’t a smooth one.

Taking the mound two days after he was acquired by the Angels in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, Giolito didn’t get much help from the Angels — just a solo home run from Shohei Ohtani in the first inning.

Despite Ohtani’s MLB-leading 39th home run of the season, the Angels lost to the Blue Jays 4-1 at Rogers Centre on Friday in the opener of a crucial three-game series, dropping four games behind Toronto for the final wild-card spot in the American League.

Giolito was efficient through his first five innings. He gave up a pair of solo home runs in the second and third innings. After giving up a couple of singles in the third, he retired the next eight batters.

Advertisement
Anaheim, CA - July 21: Angels manager Phil Nevin waits for the game to start with the Pirates at Angel Stadium.

Angels

100 wins into his career, Angels manager Phil Nevin finding his ‘defining moment’

Angels manager Phil Nevin has the team in the thick of a playoff race, but will he guide them to the franchise’s first playoff berth in nearly a decade?

Giolito ran into trouble in the sixth, with Toronto loading the bases after an Andrew Velazquez fielding error. He left the game after giving up three earned runs and six hits while intentionally walking one and striking out five.

While Ohtani’s home run was the highlight for the Angels, the two-way star exited before his final at-bat because of cramping in his lower legs, Angels manager Phil Nevin said. He will be re-evaluated Saturday.

Ohtani’s replacement, Michael Stefanic, took a called third strike for the second out in the ninth, prompting Nevin to yell at home plate umpire Mike Estabrook. Nevin got into a brief confrontation with Estabrook in the dugout after the game and had to be held back by Angels coaches.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement