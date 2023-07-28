Shohei Ohtani hits his 39th home run, but Angels fall in frustrating loss to Toronto

Angels star hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

Lucas Giolito’s Angels debut wasn’t a smooth one.

Taking the mound two days after he was acquired by the Angels in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, Giolito didn’t get much help from the Angels — just a solo home run from Shohei Ohtani in the first inning.

Despite Ohtani’s MLB-leading 39th home run of the season, the Angels lost to the Blue Jays 4-1 at Rogers Centre on Friday in the opener of a crucial three-game series, dropping four games behind Toronto for the final wild-card spot in the American League.

Giolito was efficient through his first five innings. He gave up a pair of solo home runs in the second and third innings. After giving up a couple of singles in the third, he retired the next eight batters.

Giolito ran into trouble in the sixth, with Toronto loading the bases after an Andrew Velazquez fielding error. He left the game after giving up three earned runs and six hits while intentionally walking one and striking out five.

While Ohtani’s home run was the highlight for the Angels, the two-way star exited before his final at-bat because of cramping in his lower legs, Angels manager Phil Nevin said. He will be re-evaluated Saturday.

Ohtani’s replacement, Michael Stefanic, took a called third strike for the second out in the ninth, prompting Nevin to yell at home plate umpire Mike Estabrook. Nevin got into a brief confrontation with Estabrook in the dugout after the game and had to be held back by Angels coaches.