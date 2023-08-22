Mike Trout returns to Angels’ lineup after missing 38 games

Angels star Mike Trout has returned to the team’s lineup after an extended absence due to a broke hand.

Mike Trout is back.

The Angels’ star center fielder, whose return had been anticipated since having surgery, was activated off the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Trout has been sidelined since July 5, when he opted to have surgery to address his broken hamate bone, which he injured during a game in San Diego. He has missed 38 games and worked to return to the lineup as quickly as possible.

“Long time coming, just excited to get out there with the guys,” Trout said.

