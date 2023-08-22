Mike Trout returns to Angels’ lineup after missing 38 games
Mike Trout is back.
The Angels’ star center fielder, whose return had been anticipated since having surgery, was activated off the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Trout has been sidelined since July 5, when he opted to have surgery to address his broken hamate bone, which he injured during a game in San Diego. He has missed 38 games and worked to return to the lineup as quickly as possible.
“Long time coming, just excited to get out there with the guys,” Trout said.
Check back soon for more updates on this developing news story.
The Angels and Blue Jays are the two MLB teams whose radio announcers don’t broadcast away games in person. What gets missed when you’re not there in person?
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.