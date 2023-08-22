Advertisement
Angels

Mike Trout returns to Angels’ lineup after missing 38 games

Angels star Mike Trout walks in the dugout before a game against the Yankees
Angels star Mike Trout has returned to the team’s lineup after an extended absence due to a broke hand.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Mike Trout is back.

The Angels’ star center fielder, whose return had been anticipated since having surgery, was activated off the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Trout has been sidelined since July 5, when he opted to have surgery to address his broken hamate bone, which he injured during a game in San Diego. He has missed 38 games and worked to return to the lineup as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

“Long time coming, just excited to get out there with the guys,” Trout said.

Check back soon for more updates on this developing news story.

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 24: Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Anaheim, CA. Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu announced Monday that he was stepping down after being accused of bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. A federal public corruption investigation linked to the proposed sale of Angel Stadium and allegations that a secretive "cabal" controlled Anaheim's politics. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Angels

Why are the Angels one of two MLB teams whose radio announcers don’t travel?

The Angels and Blue Jays are the two MLB teams whose radio announcers don’t broadcast away games in person. What gets missed when you’re not there in person?

Aug. 20, 2023

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement