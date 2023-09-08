Logan O’Hoppe hits two-run homer, but Guardians pull away late to beat Angels

The Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Angel Stadium.

The Angels lost to the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Friday at Angel Stadium.

Logan O’Hoppe provided most of the Angels’ offense with a towering, two-run home run in the sixth inning, his seventh of the season.

Griffin Canning pitched decently for five innings, giving up two runs. After starting the sixth by striking out Andrés Giménez, he gave up a double to Gabriel Arias and was pulled for reliever Kolton Ingram.

Arias went on to score on a sacrifice fly. Canning’s final line included three earned runs on eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

“Didn’t really have great fastball command … just kind of had to mix and match [my pitches],” Canning said.

Rookie first baseman Nolan Schanuel was pulled before the start of the ninth inning and replaced by Trey Cabbage. Manager Phil Nevin said Schanuel felt some tightness near his shoulder blade area — though not his shoulder, Nevin clarified — and was not too concerned.

“We’ll just look at it tomorrow. I think he’s OK,” Nevin said.