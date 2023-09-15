Advertisement
Angels

Angels’ Anthony Rendon reveals he has been dealing with a tibia fracture

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon tosses a ball during a game against the Texas Rangers in June.
(Gareth Patterson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff Writer
Anthony Rendon revealed Friday he has a tibia fracture.

In his first substantial comments to reporters in months, Rendon said he went searching for a second opinion on his left shin contusion because he was in pain. He was told about the fracture during the Angels’ series against the Astros in Houston (Aug. 11-13).

“I was still in pain,” Rendon said. “Kept reaching out to more doctors. Kept on asking questions. No one had an answer to why I was still in pain. Finally got more images on what it was.”

When asked about how long the Angels have known about Rendon’s tibia fracture, manager Phil Nevin said there are similarities between a deep bone contusion and a tibia fracture.

“I’m not in the medical side of it,” Nevin prefaced, adding, “we talked about when he [got hurt], how bad the bone bruise was, that it’s similar to what even a fracture is. Bone bruise, fracture, either way, he’s unable to play right now. We’re trying to get him back to where he is.”

There are similarities between the two injury descriptions, said Dr. Alan Beyer, an orthopedic surgeon and executive medical director of the Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

Beyer is not Rendon’s physician and spoke to The Times as an expert on the injury.

“Either a stress fracture of the tibia or deep shin contusion, which are going to look the same on a bone scan or an MRI scan,” Beyer said. “It’s not like he had a traumatic tibia fracture, like getting hit by a truck. So, it’s really semantics.”

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

