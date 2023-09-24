Travis Kelce’s wildest dreams have come true: Taylor Swift is at the Kansas City Chiefs game

Singer Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce are rumored to be dating.

He’s team captain and she’s on the bleachers...

Taylor Swift was spotted supporting her rumored new beau, NFL star Travis Kelce, at the Chiefs game in Kansas City on Sunday. The “You Belong With Me” singer’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium was highly anticipated after the tight end recently revealed that he had personally invited Swift to watch him play.

Clearly, Swift accepted the invitation as Sunday’s broadcast included multiple shots of the “Midnights” artist wearing Kansas City colors and cheering from Kelce’s private box alongside the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce.

“[Swift] is there, whatever that means!” Curt Menefee, host of “Fox NFL Sunday,” remarked before the game.

Earlier this week, Kelce finally addressed rumors of a romance brewing between him and Swift on an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” (Kelce, a noted Swiftie, famously attended one of the performer’s Eras tour shows at Arrowhead Stadium in July.)

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got,” Kelce told McAfee.

“I threw the ball in her court,” he added. “I told her ... ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit ... So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Kelce also ribbed his brother, fellow football player and podcast co-host Jason Kelce, for repeatedly making a scene by commenting publicly on the gossip surrounding him and Swift in recent weeks.

“The guy is absolutely ridic — can’t stay out of the headlines,” Travis Kelce joked. “Please, everybody, stop asking my my brother about ... my love life.”