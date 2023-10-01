Shohei Ohtani ‘looking forward to seeing everyone’ in 2024. Does he mean Angels fans?

Angels star Shohei Ohtani, center, walks next to Mickey Moniak, left, after the Angels’ season finale against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani left one last message on his 2023 season, addressed to his fans, hours after the Angels played their final game of the year.

“Thank you very much for everyone’s support throughout the season,” the two-way star posted to his Instagram page. “I will start my rehab here soon and I will do my best to come back stronger than ever.

“Looking forward to seeing everyone next season!”

Advertisement

The post included five photos of his season, one of which featured him during the All-Star Game.

Ohtani and his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, said farewell to teammates and coaches in the Angels’ clubhouse after the team’s 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Ohtani and Mizuhara also said farewell in passing to the media on their way out, as they typically have throughout the season.

Ohtani is in the final month of his current contract with the Angels, his return uncertain. He is eligible to become a free agent the day after the conclusion of the World Series.