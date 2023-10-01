Advertisement
Shohei Ohtani ‘looking forward to seeing everyone’ in 2024. Does he mean Angels fans?

Angels star Shohei Ohtani walks next to Mickey Moniak after the Angels' season finale against the Oakland Athletics.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani, center, walks next to Mickey Moniak, left, after the Angels’ season finale against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)
Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Shohei Ohtani left one last message on his 2023 season, addressed to his fans, hours after the Angels played their final game of the year.

“Thank you very much for everyone’s support throughout the season,” the two-way star posted to his Instagram page. “I will start my rehab here soon and I will do my best to come back stronger than ever.

“Looking forward to seeing everyone next season!”

The post included five photos of his season, one of which featured him during the All-Star Game.

Ohtani and his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, said farewell to teammates and coaches in the Angels’ clubhouse after the team’s 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Ohtani and Mizuhara also said farewell in passing to the media on their way out, as they typically have throughout the season.

Ohtani is in the final month of his current contract with the Angels, his return uncertain. He is eligible to become a free agent the day after the conclusion of the World Series.

Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

