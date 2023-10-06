Advertisement
Angels

Alex Tamin will not return to Angels as assistant general manager

Alex Tamin answers questions in 2014 when he was the Dodgers director of baseball contracts, research and operations.
Alex Tamin, here in 2014 when he was the Dodgers director of baseball contracts, research and operations, has left his role as assistant general manager of the Angels.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Angels have made their next offseason staffing move.

Assistant general manager Alex Tamin will not be returning to the Angels next season, the team confirmed Friday.

The team said that it and Tamin mutually agreed to part ways.

Tamin joined the Angels in 2020 from the Atlanta Braves, coming over after Perry Minasian was hired as Angels general manager. Tamin was considered Minasian’s right-hand man. Tamin has also worked for the Dodgers during his career.

Advertisement

Tamin’s departure marks the second shake-up in the Angels’ staff this week. After the Angels went 73-89 this season, the Angels declined to pick up the option on Phil Nevin’s managerial contract, announcing the decision on Monday.

Minasian said in a news conference Tuesday that he would evaluate the entire coaching, training and front-office employees to determine what other changes needed to be made.

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 15: Perry Minasian, General Manager of the Los Angeles Angels, speaks to the media during the Spring Training Cactus League Media Day at Arizona Biltmore on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Angels

‘It’s all of us.’ Perry Minasian says Phil Nevin isn’t only to blame for Angels’ woes

Angels general manager Perry Minasian says there is no timeline to replace Phil Nevin, who was informed Monday that he would not return as manager.

Oct. 3, 2023

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement