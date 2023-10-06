Alex Tamin will not return to Angels as assistant general manager
The Angels have made their next offseason staffing move.
Assistant general manager Alex Tamin will not be returning to the Angels next season, the team confirmed Friday.
The team said that it and Tamin mutually agreed to part ways.
Tamin joined the Angels in 2020 from the Atlanta Braves, coming over after Perry Minasian was hired as Angels general manager. Tamin was considered Minasian’s right-hand man. Tamin has also worked for the Dodgers during his career.
Tamin’s departure marks the second shake-up in the Angels’ staff this week. After the Angels went 73-89 this season, the Angels declined to pick up the option on Phil Nevin’s managerial contract, announcing the decision on Monday.
Minasian said in a news conference Tuesday that he would evaluate the entire coaching, training and front-office employees to determine what other changes needed to be made.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian says there is no timeline to replace Phil Nevin, who was informed Monday that he would not return as manager.
