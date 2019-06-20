Andrew Cancio balances world championship boxing and a SoCal Gas job. It’s not easy

The fight unfolded in almost cinematic fashion. Cancio first had to shake off pre-fight anxiety. He was dealing with a wave of emotions stemming from the enormity of his first world-title shot in front of a sold-out crowd mostly there to see him. As soon as he stepped into the ring, he promptly got caught with a left uppercut and was knocked down in the first round. He bounced back off of the canvas, survived a deep gash over his left eyelid and then went on to knock down Machado three times in the fourth round en route to a technical knockout victory.