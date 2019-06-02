Advertisement

Underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. claims heavyweight titles with seventh-round TKO over Anthony Joshua

By
Jun 01, 2019 | 8:25 PM
| New York
Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua in the first round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday in New York. (Al Bello / Getty Images)

Andy Ruiz, a replacement opponent from the gritty produce border city of Imperial, Calif., pulled off the biggest heavyweight upset of the generation Saturday night, ruining Anthony Joshua’s U.S. debut by seventh-round technical knockout.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 knockouts) became the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent in history by knocking down Joshua four times – twice each in the third and seventh rounds – to strip away the World Boxing Assn. World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation belts from England’s Joshua (22-1).

