The Fight Corner: Jim Lampley is ready for his last HBO boxing call

On his fight plan, which left him desperately seeking power punches that missed too often and left him out-boxed at times by Fury, but ultimately landed two knockdowns, including the one in the 12th in which Fury “rose from the dead,” according to promoter Lou DiBella: “I felt the pressure and got overanxious to knock Tyson Fury out. This was my first time on pay-per-view, and the moment got the best of me. I got out of character and abandoned the game plan. I was fighting Fury and fighting against myself.”