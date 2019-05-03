The Fight Corner: There’s something different about Joseph Diaz Jr.

“He’s excited to be on such a big stage, but we’re not in Nicaragua … you can’t be disrespectful like that,” Diaz said of that scuffle. “I’m a nice, humble person, but I don’t tolerate any of that, and once somebody puts their hands on me or makes a threat on me, I’m going to retaliate. I’m a fighter by nature. I’ll never let anyone disrespect me. I’ve got to show him I won’t back down. I’m a tough guy, too. I’m not going to let him have any leverage on me.”