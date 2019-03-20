Deontay Wilder, manager detail retreat from $100-million-plus Anthony Joshua package

“We need to get back to working on making these fights,” Espinoza said. “Deontay’s been getting into these discussions and they talk about four- or five-fight deals. When we made Mayweather-McGregor, UFC didn’t say, ‘Floyd has to sign with us for three fights,’ … and when we made the Fury fight, no one said, ‘Tyson Fury has to sign with PBC and Showtime for four fights to get it,’ but these are the conditions that are being placed on Wilder to get the Joshua fight or Fury rematch.