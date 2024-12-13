Who will Jake Paul fight next — a boxer, athlete or celebrity — and when? MVP exec talks options

The last fight for Jake Paul was a global phenomenon.

An estimated 108-million live viewers in around 65 million households worldwide tuned in to Netflix last month to see the influencer-turned-boxer defeat legendary fighter Mike Tyson in a unanimous decision, making it the most-streamed sporting event.

Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58, reportedly made tens of millions of dollars from the event in Texas.

Advertisement

It’s only a slight exaggeration to say that everybody wants to be the next person to face Paul (11-1, 7 KOs).

“It’s boxers, it’s athletes, it’s celebrities — pretty much everyone in the world wants to challenge Jake Paul at this point in time, which is pretty remarkable just four years into his career and 12 fights as a professional,” said Nakisa Bidarian, who co-founded and runs Most Valuable Promotions with Paul.

So who will it be? And which platform will get to air the next fight that may attract millions of more eyeballs? Bidarian couldn’t say — not because it’s a closely guarded secret, but because those decisions have yet to be made.

Advertisement

“We’re definitely still looking at what the options are,” Bidarian said. “It starts with getting to an alignment with MVP, Jake and the rest of the company on where we’re going to put our product going forward. We obviously have been very successful with DAZN, we’ve been very successful with Netflix, we’ve been successful on pretty much every platform that we’ve been on.

“And now we’re at a point in time where we want to have a long-term media rights partner. Part of that would include Jake Paul, part of that would include Amanda Serrano and the rest of the MVP roster that we’re building. And then once we have that, we can then determine what’s the next appropriate step for Jake based on his career path, ambitions and aspirations.”

Bidarian offered some insight into those decisions, a time frame for when Paul’s next fight will take place, the massive success of the Tyson fight and more during a phone interview Thursday.

Advertisement

(The questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity)

What is the thought process in determining Paul’s next opponent?

It’s a very unique set of circumstances. We’re at a point in the sport of boxing where there is definitely a transition from the old guard to the new guard. Whether it’s Tyson Fury and [Oleksandr] Usyk, who are fighting in a couple of weeks, whether it’s Anthony Joshua or whether it’s Canelo [Álvarez] — any big name in the sport you can think of, they’re all getting to a point where their prime may be fading. When you look at the next generation, there’s really three names in the U.S. from my perspective. One, by a longshot, being Jake, that no one comes close to. And then there’s two other guys who’ve called out Jake — [Gervonta] “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Jake’s never been in a more fortunate position in terms of demand, and when I say demand I mean in terms of distribution partners that want to work with him and MVP and also in terms of fighters that want to share the ring with him because they understand the kind of box office and attention that he drives.

Jake has two paths that he’s focused on. The most important path to him is to become a world champion. ... He’s going to continue on the path to grow as a boxer, increasing the level of competition to then get to the point where he can challenge for a championship. And then he’s also going to look to do these disruptive, big events which ... are still gonna be very competitive. Very, very competitive.

Is there any particular opponent that might pique his interest over the other possibilities?

I think we’re just evaluating. Part of when you have so much success is, you know, the biggest names are calling him out, but everyone has an expectation that is I’m gonna make tens of millions of dollars to fight Jake Paul. And we pay people very well and we want to be in a business that is profitable for all parties, but we’re not gonna do things that don’t make economic sense. So part of the process is understanding what opponents are realistic.

Is there a timetable in mind for Jake’s next fight?

We’re holding dates in different cities starting in mid-April all the way through mid-July, so giving ourselves the flexibility to have him return anywhere from April to July.

Advertisement

Were you expecting the Tyson fight to generate as much interest as it did?

I think what surprised us was how the entire world was interacting with this event. Seventy-eight countries on Netflix, it’s the No. 1 piece of content. There’s no piece of content like that that exists. It just doesn’t happen. ‘Cause even the World Cup final, there’s two countries that are highly engaged and there’s a lot of countries that don’t care. The Olympics on any given day there’s different competitions and different teams and different rounds that pique and don’t pique interest. So we had something that — you know, Super Bowl, unbelievable viewership, but highly concentrated.

It was the first time — I heard this from multiple journalists — where journalists’ mothers, women who were in their 50s, 60s, 70s, were talking to the journalists’ children about a fight. That just doesn’t happen. So that was a very special combination when you connected to different audiences of these two guys and what it meant.

Did any of this even seem possible just a few years ago?

When we started MVP in August of 2021, we certainly had a vision of doing big, disruptive things. And if you look at Jake’s events, no matter how you slice ‘em, if you look at pure global interest, pure social media, they’re the biggest events outside of the Super Bowl. The amount of people who want to view and see what he’s up to is pretty phenomenal. And we do that with the right match making and bringing different audiences together. But did we think that we could within three years partner with the biggest media platform in the world and effectively break the internet? No.