Killing someone in the ring? Deontay Wilder says it's legal, but opponent says it's crazy

“Getting dropped to the ground, getting knocked from your senses … I understand [reluctance] because this is a dangerous sport and you have to be willing to risk your life in there,” Wilder said. “If he felt like he beat me 10 of the 12 rounds like they’ve said, then why wouldn’t the person take the rematch knowing, ‘I beat him by a wide margin, it wasn’t even a close fight?’ The only one talking about a rematch is me, because I know the truth.