Danny Garcia faces a trap fight when taking on journeyman Adrian Granados on Saturday

If the 31-year-old Garcia gets past Granados, he’ll be poised for a potential title opportunity against a who's who of welterweights such as Manny Pacquaio, Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia, Adrien Broner and rematches with Keith Thurman and Porter to avenge losses. Garcia, who’s lost two of his last three fights in close decisions, is not planning that far ahead — yet.