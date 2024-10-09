Ryan Garcia off the hook after reimbursing Beverly Hills hotel $15,000 for vandalism damage

Mercurial boxer Ryan Garcia caught a break Tuesday when a judge dismissed a misdemeanor vandalism charge against him over the objections of the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Judge James P. Cooper III granted a civil compromise at the L.A. Airport Courthouse, noting that Garcia had paid restitution of approximately $15,000 to the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria hotel for damage stemming from an incident June 8 in which he allegedly damaged property in his room and the hallway.

Garcia had no criminal record and was hospitalized after his arrest, but L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a news release after the arrest that the popular lightweight boxer would be held accountable.

“While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community,” Gascón said.

Garcia, 26, responded with a post on social media: “No way I’m going to jail.”

Turns out he was correct because, as the judge noted in open court, Garcia’s payment of full restitution prompted the Waldorf Astoria to decline to pursue the matter further.

Cooper cautioned Garcia from the bench before dismissing the case, saying, “I have seen athletes lose their money, very quickly, because people always want to be around you to party when you have the money. But when that money’s gone, your friends are no longer around and they no longer have their hands out because your money’s gone. And you can look at Mike Tyson. It happened to Muhammad Ali. It happens to a lot of people in your field.”

The incident marked the low point in a series of events that began with a stunning achievement, an upset over Devin Haney in April in which Garcia knocked down the World Boxing Council super lightweight titleholder three times en route to a majority decision. Haney retained his title because Garcia was 3.2 pounds overweight at the time of the fight.

Eleven days later, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Assn. determined that Garcia had tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug that can stimulate muscle growth, the day before and the day of the fight. Garcia responded with mixed signals, first saying through his lawyers that he was the victim of contaminated supplements, then unleashing a rant on social media that seemed close to a confession.

“Let’s go we positive. Positive vibes bruh. Yess so happy,” Garcia wrote in posts that have since been deleted. “I F***ING LOVE STEROIDS. I don’t care I’ll never make money again with boxing. Your loss not mine for setting me up lol joke’s on y’all. I will swallow all steroids.”

The New York State Athletic Commission suspended Garcia for one year, fined him $1.2 million and ordered him to forfeit his $1-million purse. Garcia, who grew up in Victorville, is eligible to fight again in New York in April if he passes a drug test.

Garcia said several times on social media before news of the suspension that he was retiring from boxing and later posted that he wanted to talk to UFC president Dana White about joining that organization.

“I really hope boxing good without me,” Garcia posted. “I fought everyone and was willing to. They have turned there [sic] back on me. I’m innocent. I stand by that I don’t care what everyone says. Gun yo my head I say I didn’t take PED’s.”

Now, however, Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) says he’s training for a potential rematch with Haney (31-0, 15KOs).

“We training every day. We got to be ready so when Devin Haney wants that fade again. We already beat his a— one time. If we do it twice, no debating anymore,” Garcia told Cool Kicks.

Haney’s father, Bill, responded by saying Garcia would need to pass a drug test before a rematch can be discussed. The two camps can jaw about it for a while because Garcia’s suspension doesn’t end until April 20.

Garcia’s erratic behavior has continued since the hotel incident. The World Boxing Council expelled him in July after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslim and Jewish people on social media. He also attacked the inclusion of LGBTQ+ music and pop culture performers during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics with a string of profane social media posts.

In court, however, the judge focused on Garcia fulfilling his restitution to the hotel in dismissing the vandalism charge.

“The court issues a lot of restitution orders and I will say that in 95% of them the victim never receives satisfaction,” Cooper said from the bench. “And I think in this situation, where the defendant has made full restitution, in a weird sort of way he’s sort of shown a lot of remorse for what happened and I think he gets the benefit of his bargain.”