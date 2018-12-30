Amanda Nunes, Jon Jones measured their greatness at UFC 232

For so long, women’s mixed martial arts consisted of attention to two women: Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg.
Amanda Nunes has now knocked out each of them less than one minute into the first round.
“I’m very happy. This is the moment I waited for my whole life: making history,” Brazil’s Nunes said after adding Cyborg’s women’s featherweight belt to her existing bantamweight strap, becoming the first woman in UFC history to possess two division titles at once.
For so long, Jon Jones has been missing. His self-inflicted travails and performance-enhancing drug positives threatened to permanently derail the former No. 1 pound-for-pound talent.
Defeating Alexander Gustafsson by third-round technical knockout to regain the light-heavyweight title at the Forum, Jones, 31, showed that his universal skill set equips him to reunite with the pound-for-pound mantle again.
“We are only getting better,” Jones said.
Nunes (17-4), relying on ferocious power punches, knocked down Cyborg (20-2) twice in the early going before finishing her with a hard overhand right toward the left ear to finish Saturday night's UFC 232 co-main event in 51 seconds.
Two years earlier in Las Vegas, Nunes ended Rousey’s career with a knockout accomplished in 48 seconds.
“The things that reminded me tonight were to be calm and composed,” Nunes said. “Everything lining up to this fight was exactly how it was like Ronda Rousey’s fight – calm, composed, fast, strong. Do everything right.”
Nunes, after urging UFC leadership to stage a Cyborg bout, moved up in weight, trained fiercely with men like hard-punching lightweight Dustin Poirier at her gym in Florida, and obeyed her coach’s commands to confront the power of Cyborg.
The latter was the most daunting, considering Orange County’s Cyborg hadn’t lost since her MMA debut in 2005 and knocked out 17 of 20 foes after that.
“You know you’re going to get hit … it’s MMA. I knew she wouldn’t be able to knock me out. I was so ready. She’s strong, she’s powerful. I respect Cris a lot,” Nunes said. “But I knew it was going to be my night.
“I saw she got rocked a little bit” on the first clean punch “and thought, ‘Imagine the next one.…’ My coach told me, ‘Get her to get crazy, to come forward and then throw your overhand.’ I was fast and smart.”
Nunes also has two victories over flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and another over former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate during her current eight-fight winning streak, a run of dominance that eclipses Rousey's former brilliance.
She wouldn’t commit to a trilogy fight with Shevchenko, although Shevchenko wants one after suffering two prior losses by decision to Nunes.
“She [fought] me two times … tonight is not about Valentina,” Nunes said.
Cyborg wants another chance too.
“Once she punched me, I kept going. Maybe that’s my mistake,” Cyborg said. “I’m not the type who will quit. I’m going to keep going.”
With one fight remaining on her UFC contract, she could also explore a boxing career. “This is my dream to have a boxing fight,” she said. “I’ll continue training hard. This put fire in my heart.”
When “I lost my first fight" in 2005, "after that day, I trained harder, harder, harder. I never said I’d be invincible. Today was not my day. I lost. I had my heart broke, but I’m not going to cry. Everyone has a bad day,” Cyborg said.
Jones knows that.
His second victory over UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier last year in Anaheim was changed to a no-contest after the steroid turinabol showed up in his system.
Jones said he’ll seek to overturn that ruling in California now that the long-lasting effects of the substance have been so well documented in this case that forced Saturday’s card to be shifted from Nevada to California after a trace amount of the steroid was again found in a Dec. 9 test on Jones.
He expressed willingness to meet Cormier again, declaring he doesn’t view Cormier as a true two-division champion and would want the fight at light-heavyweight.
“He works so hard to discredit me and delegitimize that I’ve beat him twice. The thing I want to delegitimize as a retaliation is his claim of being light-heavyweight champion,” Jones said. “He never was … he never beat me. The only way he can shut me up is to beat my ….”
Despite the loss of millions in sponsorship and purse money connected to the extended suspensions he’s languished through since 2015, Jones said the time away from the octagon “absolutely” make him a wiser, fresher fighter at 31 than he would’ve been.
“The layoff has preserved my body, and I’ve got a lot more in me,” Jones said. “That’s going to be scary for a lot of people.
“I learned a lot … no opponent can hit me as hard as life hit me … the result of that is a greater appreciation for what this sport – what this belt – means to me and I think that makes me a more dangerous athlete. To be the best ever is not meant to be easy.”
He flashed the old imaginative fighting approaches in beating Gustafsson, whipping hurtful leg kicks, knees to the gut and the extended third-round takedown that allowed him to pummel the three-time title challenger with punches to gain the finish.
“Jon knew exactly what to do to stop my flow, movement … and then he got on top of me,” Gustafsson said. “He just shut me down and I couldn’t move at all. He did exactly what he was supposed to do. I fought his game.”
Jones will be subject to random drug testing by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Assn. through the next six months, and said he’s hopeful his next bout will finally be free of all performance-enhancing residue.
“I’m excited to be tested by the most legit drug-testing agencies in the world,” Jones said. “If I’m lying [about knowingly cheating], then I pray the Lord take every ounce of talent out of my body. I believe I’ve been vindicated and proven innocent.”