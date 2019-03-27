Light-heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk knows the risks and rewards of boxing

“Stevenson was such an experienced guy, he can wait the whole night for his one punch. He almost accomplished that in Round 10. He looks at you, he’s very attentive,” Gvozdyk said. “So I knew to never trade with him. Look at those who did. They were knocked out. The key was not to play his game. And we were fortunate. It was a close fight. But I stuck with my plan and won.”