Shawn Porter escapes with split decision over Yordenis Ugas

Whether it was the drain of that stress — he said it wasn’t — or the uncertainty over how to compete with the puzzling Ugas (23-4), Porter performed out of character and seemed numb at the final bell, as if he were expecting defeat. Instead of his typical volume punching and aggression, Porter paused and saved his heaviest blows for the limited occasions when he and Ugas exchanged blows. The inaction drew occasional jeers from the crowd.