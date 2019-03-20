T.J. Dillashaw relinquishes UFC bantamweight belt after positive drug test

T.J. Dillashaw surrendered his UFC bantamweight belt Wednesday, announcing on Instagram that he’s been informed of an adverse finding in a drug test connected to his January flyweight loss to champion Henry Cejudo in New York.
The New York State Athletic Commission and U.S. Anti-Doping Agency informed Orange County’s Dillashaw of the positive test. He’s been suspended for one year from the Jan. 19 first-round defeat, and fined $10,000.
ESPN.com first reported the situation.
“While words can’t even begin to express how disappointed I am at this time, please know that I’m working with my team to understand what has occurred and how to resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” Dillashaw, 33, wrote. “Out of fairness and respect to the rest of my division, I’ve informed the UFC that I’ll be voluntarily relinquishing my title while I deal with this matter.”
Cejudo had sought to fight for Dillashaw’s bantamweight belt this year. The division’s top-ranked contender is Marlon Moraes.
Spokespeople for the UFC did not immediately respond to questions about Dillashaw’s matter.