Las Vegas excites Tyson Fury’s showman style for Tom Schwarz fight

“I talk about mental health a lot because it's very important to me,” Fury said. “Only 18 months ago, I was in a very, very dark place. I just wanted to prove to people that there is a way back. You can come back from anything. Nothing is impossible. I love to inspire people to get better and change their lives as I did mine. I'm living proof that anyone can change. Anyone can come back from anything. If I can do it, you can do it. I’m nobody special. Just a normal human being.”