Max Holloway pours punishment on Brian Ortega to defend featherweight title at UFC 231

Featherweight champion Max Holloway pummeled Brian Ortega on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 231, and the formerly unbeaten challenger from Harbor City was unable to continue after the fourth round.
Holloway (20-3), in his first fight in more than a year, successfully defended his title for the third time with a dominant win over a game Ortega (14-1), who took punishment but kept coming.
A new champion was crowned in the co-main event, and at last.
Valentina Shevchenko, frustratingly denied in her attempts to win a UFC belt, found satisfaction at Scotiabank Arena, putting forth an aggressive, creative showing to defeat former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision.
“I’ve been ready for so long for this moment … it’s special,” Shevchenko (16-3) said after all three judges scored that she won four of the five rounds and gave her a 49-46 decision for the flyweight title.
Shevchenko, after failing to win the bantamweight belt in a narrow decision loss to Amanda Nunes last year, saw her first shot at the 125-pound belt vanish in September when the champion badly missed weight and the belt was vacated.
The wait ended Saturday as Shevchenko scored a first-round takedown. Jedrzejczyk (15-3), showing the added strength in moving up 10 pounds, was able to rise from being backed to the canvas. But Shevchenko spun to land a kick to the chest later in the first.
In the second, Jedrzejczyk was getting the better of a stand-up fight with her striking until Shevchenko took her down for the final 90 seconds and landed a left knee to the head when Jedrzejczyk tried to rise.
Shevchenko maintained the aggressor’s role in the third, backing Jedrzejczyk with a kick to the body and grabbing her right leg on a kick while daring a spinning reverse kick before landing more knees.
Shevchenko’s decision to pursue takedowns also was fruitful, as she gained traction with the judges and burned valuable seconds that Jed-rzejczyk wanted to spend relying on the striking prowess she flashed as the once-dominant strawweight champion.
Shevchenko knew Jedrzejczyk well after defeating her three times in Muay Thai competition between 2006 and 2008.
“I’m very happy this fight is done … she’s very special,” Shevchenko said. “It’s more valid to get the belt from this kind of fight than any other woman.”
Strawweight Nina Ansaroff produced an upset of former challenger Claudia Gadelha, landing an impressive reverse kick to the head in the second round and doing well enough standing in the third to claim three 29-28 scores.
The victory thrilled Nunes, Ansaroff’s girlfriend, who leaped in the octagon as victory was announced and lifted Ansaroff to celebrate a triumph that enhances the 11th-ranked fighter’s title chances.
Ninth-ranked women’s flyweight Jessica Eye (13-6) made her case to fight Shevchenko by defeating third-ranked Katlyn Chookagian (11-2) by split decision.
Veteran Thiago Santos moved up to light-heavyweight and impressively opened the pay-per-view by getting the better of seventh-ranked Jimi Manuwa in a slugfest.
After a thrilling first round in which Santos landed a spinning elbow to the head and endured some flush Manuwa punches, Santos landed consecutive left hands that knocked out Manuwa 41 seconds into the second.
“I came out to show I can hit hard,” Santos said. “It was fun, it was marvelous.”
Welterweight Alex Oliveira suffered a ghastly cut on his forehead that bled heavily after Gunnar Nelson landed a devastating elbow and applied a finishing rear-naked chokehold 4:17 into the second round.
Canadian bantamweight Brad Katona thrilled the home crowd by applying a late third-round chokehold that brought Matthew Lopez to unconsciousness just before the final bell rang.
Lopez rolled over and struggled to find his bearings, as judges awarded Katona (9-0), who’s trained by Conor McGregor cornerman John Kavanaugh, a 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 victory.
Middleweight Elias Theodorou (17-2) survived a narrow decision to edge Eryk Anders.